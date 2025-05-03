SMART home appliances maker Midea has unveiled a preview of its 2025/2026 product line-up, featuring advanced Internet of Things (IoT) Integration, energy efficiency and user-centric designs to ensure sustainable growth in the year.

With an array of innovations, the product preview displayed the company’s commitment to making smart, energy-efficient and user-friendly home appliances that are accessible to all.

“This it not just about launching new products – it is about embracing the future of home living. Consumer lifestyles are evolving as people are getting busier than ever and they seek smarter, more efficient solutions. Midea is here to lead the next wave of change, combining affordable innovation, high-quality manufacturing and great customer service to bring seamless smart living into every home,” said Midea Malaysia managing director Mark Tam at the Genting International Convention Centre early this week.

Driving innovation

In a fast evolving industry, with savvy consumers equally placing greater emphasis on energy efficiency, smart integration and seamless design, Midea has preemptively advanced its sustainability and innovation efforts to meet the former’s growing demands, particularly with the company’s latest air-conditioners and refrigerators that are certified by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority.

As such, the company’s 34 air-conditioner and 13 refrigerator models have achieved a four-star rating or higher, while Midea has additionally observed a significant increase in the adoption of inverter air-conditioners, with energy-saving models exceeding 40% of the total sales.

Beyond energy efficiency, seamless home integration is becoming a key factor in consumer purchasing decisions. Midea’s latest range of smart home appliances aligns with emerging trends by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities and sophisticated modern designs.

The latest product range is equipped with RFID and Wi-Fi capabilities, allowing users to control their appliances remotely through the SmartHome application, ensuring a more intuitive and connected home experience.