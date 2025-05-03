SMART home appliances maker Midea has unveiled a preview of its 2025/2026 product line-up, featuring advanced Internet of Things (IoT) Integration, energy efficiency and user-centric designs to ensure sustainable growth in the year.
With an array of innovations, the product preview displayed the company’s commitment to making smart, energy-efficient and user-friendly home appliances that are accessible to all.
“This it not just about launching new products – it is about embracing the future of home living. Consumer lifestyles are evolving as people are getting busier than ever and they seek smarter, more efficient solutions. Midea is here to lead the next wave of change, combining affordable innovation, high-quality manufacturing and great customer service to bring seamless smart living into every home,” said Midea Malaysia managing director Mark Tam at the Genting International Convention Centre early this week.
Driving innovation
In a fast evolving industry, with savvy consumers equally placing greater emphasis on energy efficiency, smart integration and seamless design, Midea has preemptively advanced its sustainability and innovation efforts to meet the former’s growing demands, particularly with the company’s latest air-conditioners and refrigerators that are certified by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority.
As such, the company’s 34 air-conditioner and 13 refrigerator models have achieved a four-star rating or higher, while Midea has additionally observed a significant increase in the adoption of inverter air-conditioners, with energy-saving models exceeding 40% of the total sales.
Beyond energy efficiency, seamless home integration is becoming a key factor in consumer purchasing decisions. Midea’s latest range of smart home appliances aligns with emerging trends by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities and sophisticated modern designs.
The latest product range is equipped with RFID and Wi-Fi capabilities, allowing users to control their appliances remotely through the SmartHome application, ensuring a more intuitive and connected home experience.
Growth and market expansion
Midea continues to strengthen its position as one of Malaysia’s fastest-growing home appliance brands. The company’s air-conditioner segment recorded year-on-year growth exceeding 30%, while maintaining a 20% compound annual growth rate of the company over the past five years overall, reflecting sustained market momentum.
Going into 2025, Midea Malaysia has set its target on breaking RM1 billion in annual sales – projecting double-digit growth by banking on its more than 1,000-strong nationwide dealer network to ensure greater accessibility to its innovations for sustained rapid growth.
To solidify its benchmark in delivering smart home solutions and more intelligent, energy-efficient products to consumers, Midea is actively expanding its network of Midea Brand Stores outlets. Over the next two years, the company plans to upgrade over 50 of these stores nationwide, enhancing the overall customer experience.
Simultaneously, Midea is focused on creating sales terminals equipped with professional technical support, expert consultation and comprehensive one-stop experiential services, further demonstrating the company's excellence in customer service and its role in industry development.
Next wave of smart living
Midea is setting the stage for the next wave of smart living with its latest range of intelligent, energy-efficient home appliances. From the kitchen to the bedroom, these innovations were designed to provide Malaysian consumers with seamless, modern and user-friendly experiences that make smart living more accessible.
Centered around the SmartHome app, Midea has integrated big data, AI, cloud platform and other IoT technologies to create a smart home experience that allows users to live fulfilling lives with their families, while controlling their appliances through their phones.
As Midea advances its vision for smarter, more sustainable homes, the new product line-up will be introduced in the coming months.
In conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, Midea will be rewarding customers with Touch ‘n Go rebates worth up to RM500 beginning March 16.