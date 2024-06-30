Mooncakes of distinction

SHANGRI-LA Kuala Lumpur has launched its Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 mooncake collection that embodies the timeless allure of tradition, featuring intricate floral-inspired designs, vibrant colours and decadent flavours.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is a time for family reunions and celebrations. It is a cherished occasion where families gather to give thanks, share blessings and enjoy the beauty of the full moon. Mooncakes, a symbol of unity and togetherness, are traditionally enjoyed during this festival, representing the completeness and harmony of family.

Available now until Sept 17, 2024, the mooncake collection is created by the hotel’s culinary team, led by executive Chinese chef Terence Fong who is preserving traditional flavours while infusing modern twists.

The highlight of the 2024 collection is the peony, symbolising prosperity, nobility and happiness. Each box is curated to offer a unique and memorable gifting experience for loved ones, friends or business associates.

Blossom Bliss Gift Set

A hexagon-shaped gift box in rich red and pink hues, featuring four exquisite pieces showcasing a variety of classic flavours and more. Each box includes a combination of any four pieces of baked mooncakes. Choose from red bean paste with 30-year-old dried tangerine skin, pandan lotus seed paste with yolk, lotus seed paste with double yolk, black truffle lotus seed paste with yolk, white lotus seed paste, osmanthus lotus seed paste with yolk, white lotus seed paste with yolk and assorted nuts & sun-dried fruits.

Celestial Treasure Gift Set (RM688)

Luxurious two-tiered Celestial Treasure Gift Set is filled with eight seasonal baked delicacies and includes an elegant tea set. It offers red bean paste with 30-year-old dried tangerine skin, pandan lotus seed paste with yolk, lotus seed paste with double yolk, black truffle lotus seed paste with yolk, white lotus seed paste, osmanthus lotus seed paste with yolk, white lotus seed paste with yolk and assorted nuts & sun-dried fruits.

Blooms Couture Gift Set (RM428)

A masterpiece of luxury and sophistication. This elegant three-tiered set contains eight crafted baked mini mooncakes, including white lotus seed paste with salted egg lava, black truffle lotus seed paste with yolk, yuzu lotus seed paste with bird’s nest and custard lava.

Snowskin Indulgence Gift Set

• Assorted Snow Skin (RM288)

Featuring eight delectable pieces in delightful and innovative flavour combinations – musang king, butterfly pea flower skin & coconut, mango and passion fruit and yuzu & cheese.

• Musang King (RM550)

For durian aficionados, the Musang King set is a true masterpiece of indulgence. This luxurious collection features eight pieces of mooncakes filled with the rich and creamy essence of the revered fruit.

Lunar Bunny Delights (RM168)

Introducing the whimsical bunny-shaped mooncakes – Lunar Bunny Delights! This set is designed to delight your little ones with a blend of creativity, fun and delectable flavours. Each charming bunny mooncake comes in a DIY crafty carrier and offers four varieties, including chocolate lava, toffee butterscotch, blueberry, mung bean & cheese and pandan lotus paste.