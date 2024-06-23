MsPuiYi releases new track ‘Hurricane’

MALAYSIAN DJ and artiste MsPuiYi has released her new track Hurricane in collaboration with Belgian sensation Yves V and emerging German producer Tiscore.

Set to enliven summer festivals and sports events worldwide, Hurricane is not just a new track but a celebration of Euro 2024. Based on a classic stadium anthem, this collaboration blends dreamy topline melodies, rhythmic basslines and a catchy vocal drop, bringing together the best of European electronic music and showcasing the unique styles of Yves V, Tiscore and MsPuiYi, whose real name is Siew Pui Yi.

“Working with Yves V and Tiscore has been an incredible experience, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created together,” said Siew, who transitioned from a social media influencer and entrepreneur to DJ.

Her hit song Hold On Tight (Ooh La La) with Cesqeaux and Wukong had achieved 100 million views on TikTok.

The release of Hurricane marks another milestone in MsPuiYi’s illustrious career towards establishing herself as a music icon.

Yves V, a celebrated Belgian DJ and producer, has been a mainstay at Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest and most renowned music festivals. Since becoming the first Belgian artist to play the main stage in 2007, Yves V has established himself as a pivotal figure in the electronic dance music (EDM) scene.

Regularly featured in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll since 2015, Yves V has captivated audiences globally with his dynamic performances and chart-topping tracks like We Got That Cool featuring Afrojack and Icona Pop, which peaked at number four on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. Yves V’s career boasts collaborations with industry giants such as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack and Don Diablo. His music is released on labels including Spinnin’ Records and Armada, and he hosts his popular V Sessions stage at Tomorrowland.

Tiscore is an emerging German producer known for his innovative production skills and fresh approach to electronic music. He is quickly rising in the European music scene, bringing a unique style that blends various musical influences. His contribution to Hurricane adds a new dimension to the track, making it a must-listen for EDM fans.