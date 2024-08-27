$!Munchy’s to provide RM100,000 breakfast at National Day parade

BISCUIT brand Munchy’s is providing breakfast worth up to RM100,000 for participants at the National Day parade in Putrajaya on Saturday.

The company will offer a variety of its popular products, including Lexus Sandwich, Oat Krunch Breakfast, Cream-O Cookie and Munchy’s Crackers, to parade attendees, aligning with the company’s mission to share the taste of happiness with Malaysians.

Universal Robina Munchy’s Malaysia CEO Rodney Wong said the company is excited to spread joy with fellow Malaysians on the special day.

“Our belief is providing tasty yet finest quality biscuits that are good for families to consume. Every bite is full of fun and happiness. The sign of ‘M’ is more than just a letter — M is for Malaysia, M is for Munchy’s and M is in the hearts of all Malaysians,“ he added.

For 33 years, Munchy’s has been a staple in Malaysian households, known for its high-quality biscuits. The brand has earned World Branding Awards from 2019 to 2022-2023, reflecting its world-class standards.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the 2024 Hari Kebangsaan dan Hari Malaysia (HKHM) main committee chairman, reported that RM4.09 million in contributions has been received from 29 partners for the HKHM celebration.

“These funds, comprising both cash and in-kind sponsorships, will be channelled to the National Day Trust Account to support the preparations for HKHM and will be distributed to the public attending the National Day celebration at Putrajaya Square on Aug 31,“ he said.

Munchy’s is also launching a nationwide contest with prizes worth up to RM180,000, including a car as the grand prize.