Planning at your digital fingertips

Must-have organisation apps for Android, iOS

TIME feels increasingly scarce and our to-do lists never end. So, finding the right planning system can make all the difference. Some individuals still swear by pen-and-paper diaries. However, a growing number of us are turning to digital planner apps to organise our days and track habits. These apps offer clarity and a welcome sense of control. Here are nine of the best planner apps available on Android and iOS, each bringing something a little different to the table. Notion Notion is an all-in-one digital workspace where you can build your own planner using flexible blocks, ideal for custom layouts that blend notes, tasks and calendars. It is best for those who love a tailored, DIY approach to organisation and a bonus is its collaborative features, which are great for teams or group planning. The core app is free, with premium plans unlocking advanced tools such as version history and admin controls. Google Calendar Simple, intuitive and already integrated into most Android phones, Google Calendar is a reliable classic for managing appointments, time-blocking your day and setting reminders. It is best for those who want straightforward scheduling synced across devices, with the bonus of easy integration with Gmail, Google Meet and third-party apps. It is completely free to use with a Google account.

Todoist Todoist blends clean design with smart task management, letting users set priorities, track recurring tasks and even schedule with natural language (such as “every Tuesday at 9am”). It is best for productivity lovers who want simplicity and depth, and the bonus is its Karma points system that motivates you to stay on track. Free for basic use, with optional subscription tiers that unlock labels, filters and reminders. TickTick TickTick offers an ideal hybrid of task planner and productivity coach, combining to-do lists with a built-in Pomodoro timer and habit tracker. Great for people who like managing tasks and routines in one place, and the bonus is its voice input and smart alerts for deadlines. The app is free with a generous feature set, though a paid upgrade adds calendar views and advanced widgets. Microsoft To Do With its clean, uncluttered interface, Microsoft To Do is a solid choice for everyday task planning, syncing with Outlook and other Microsoft apps. Flexible for users within the Microsoft ecosystem or anyone seeking a straightforward checklist format, with the bonus of shared task lists for family or team collaboration. Entirely free and ad-free, it is especially attractive to Windows users. Trello Trello uses boards, lists and cards to visualise projects, making it a standout for creative thinkers and visual planners. Best for those managing multiple workflows or collaborative tasks. A bonus is its Power-Ups – plug-ins that let you add calendars, deadlines and automation features. The basic version is free and functional, while premium plans offer more integrations, advanced permissions and timeline views.