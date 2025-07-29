Colombia ex-president Uribe convicted of bribery, abuse of process

BOGOTA: A Colombian judge on Monday convicted former President Alvaro Uribe of abuse of process and bribery of a public official, marking the first time an ex-president in the country has been found guilty at trial.

Judge Sandra Liliana Heredia delivered the verdict after a lengthy legal battle spanning 13 years.

Uribe, 73, was acquitted of a separate bribery charge. The ruling remains subject to appeal.

The case has been highly politicized, with Uribe and his supporters denouncing it as persecution while critics view it as long-overdue accountability for his alleged ties to right-wing paramilitaries.

“Justice does not kneel before power,“ Heredia told the court before reading her 1,000-page decision over nine hours.

“It is at the service of the Colombian people.” She added, “We want to say to Colombia that justice has arrived.”

Each charge carries a potential prison sentence of 6 to 12 years. Heredia will determine Uribe’s sentence in a later hearing.

The former president has consistently denied wrongdoing, framing the case as a political attack. - Reuters