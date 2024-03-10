$!Netflix war epic to open Asia’s largest film festival

A Netflix period war drama produced by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook opened Asia's largest film festival Wednesday, the first time a streaming title has kicked off the event.

Directed by Kim Sang-man and featuring Korean megastar Gang Dong-won in a lead role, Uprising is one of 224 official entries at this year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which runs until October 11.

The film has attracted significant attention ahead of its world premiere thanks largely to the involvement of Park, best-known for ultra-violent thrillers like 2003’s Old Boy, which played a key role in bringing South Korean cinema to the global forefront.

Park was a screenwriter and producer on Uprising, a story set during Korea’s Joseon Dynasty about two friends who grow up together – but become enemies when war breaks out in the country.

“I believed it was a work that could appeal to the public (the most) among all the (BIFF) opening films in history,“ Park Do-shin, the festival’s acting director, has said of the choice.

Streaming-only content like Netflix’s Squid Game and the Apple TV+ series Pachinko have contributed to a significant surge in the global visibility of Korean and Korean diaspora stories in recent years.

Busan’s 2024 line-up reflects how that content has become an “important part of our culture,“ BIFF programmer Jung Han-seok said.

Unveiled to the press prior to the opening ceremony, Uprising was a war flick that occasionally leans into the realm of gore, while exploring whether human bonds can truly transcend class and division.

According to organisers, around 4,500 guests attended the opening ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center where stars like Lee Jung-jae, Gang Dong-won, Song Joong-ki, and Kim Min-ha were greeted by fans as they walked the red carpet.

Why streaming?

The decision to open this year's edition with a major streaming title has sparked criticism within South Korea's cinema community, as BIFF has long been dedicated to supporting emerging talents in Asia as well as small-scale, independent films.

“I find it disappointing that a streaming title was selected as the opening film,“ said Kay Heeyoung Kim, who owns film studio K-Dragon.

“The challenges confronting the theatre-based physical film market and filmmakers can be partly attributed to the streaming platforms.”

Other critics contend that streaming content diminishes the cinematic experience that is best enjoyed on the big screen in theaters.

But Uprising director Kim said: “We need to examine such controversy.”

“Shouldn’t we consider whether a film must always adhere to specific screening conditions?” he told reporters at a press conference ahead of the opening ceremony.

This year's edition also comes as organisers grapple with the fallout from former festival director Huh Moon-yung, who resigned last year amid accusations of sexual misconduct. The director position remains vacant.

The South Korean government's budget for supporting film festivals including BIFF was also slashed by half this year.

Despite those setbacks, the 29th edition is presenting about 15 more films than last year, organisers said, with 86 world premieres.