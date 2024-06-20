New culinary adventures

A kitchen is not just a place to prepare food. It is a space where magic can be conjured and moments of inspiration are distilled into lovingly curated dished that melt in the mouth as well as warm the heart.

Whether you are upgrading your home kitchen to enhance functionality or transitioning your culinary space into a commercial dining venture, achieving the ideal balance of style and practicality is crucial.

Chef Raymond Tham has achieved that right balance at Beta KL’s latest venture – Skillet 2.0. The Michelin-starred outlet specialises in modern European cuisine prepared on the TK06 Marmorio from the Dekton Pietra collection by Cosentino. This versatile and hardy worktop provides the necessary platform for Tham and is team to create exquisite dishes to wow diners looking for a stellar dining experience.

Open kitchen concept

An open dining concept is an excellent way to cultivate a sense of togetherness that traditional enclosed spaces often lack. It fosters strong bonds with your guests as you prepare and serve delectable dishes.

The guest experience is of utmost importance at his outlets as Tham and his team aim to take diners on a culinary odyssey.

From the moment guests step through the door, they are greeted by floral wall arrangements reflecting the seasonal theme of the meal, to the open kitchen displaying its countertop, every detail is designed to offer an immersive culinary experience.

“Guests can observe the chefs’ movements and food preparations up close, providing them with a truly intimate experience,” said Tham.

Immersive modern European dining aesthetics

Renowned for its European cuisine, Tham prioritises creating an immersive environment that complements the gourmet dishes crafted by his team of culinary artisans.

The main dining hall draws inspiration from the Roman Domus featuring a square and uplight ceiling that seamlessly complements the aesthetics of the kitchen work stations, which is incorporated into different parts of the cooking space. These countertops not only provide a functional work surface but also serve as pieces of art.

Inspired by Travertino Navona, the quintessential Roman stone, the classic elegance of the counter tops allows the guests to be fully immersed in the contemporary European atmosphere as they savour each bite of Tham’s delightful creations.

From pastries to hot dishes

For those who enjoy preparing a diverse range of dishes, from chilled pastries to piping hot entrees, selecting a durable kitchen countertop that offers versatility is essential.

Whether you are a home cook or a professional chef like Tham, having a countertop that can accommodate a variety of culinary creations is crucial.

From Tham’s signature dishes like Texture of Chocolate to a wide array of culinary delights, investing in a sustainable kitchen countertop that is durable and highly resistant to heat ensures that you are equipped to handle any dining occasion with ease and efficiency.

Creating a culinary workstation

The success of any restaurant lies in the skill and creativity of its culinary team. It is crucial to have a station where gastronomic ideas can be brainstormed, created and brought to life.

Tham understands the importance of a well-designed workspace for his team to deliver the best culinary experiences for guests. Hence, to accommodate their needs, he ensures the workstation is thoughtfully planned to optimise workflow and minimise unnecessary movements.

Tham believes that having a comfortable and well-designed working space is essential for the team to function at optimum levels. These countertops are height adjustable to suit individual chef’s preferences. Besides being functional, these work stations add to the aesthetics and visual appeal of the space.