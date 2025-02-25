STARSHIP Entertainment has announced its newest rookie girl group KiiiKiii, a dynamic quintet ready to inject fresh energy into pop culture!

Comprising Jiyu, Leesol, Sui, Haum and Kya, KiiiKiii embraces the mantra: “Don’t lose your cheerfulness, even in an imperfect reality.” This guiding philosophy fuels its bold and unique artistry, blending coolness and fun to redefine the K-pop landscape.

With its forthcoming debut EP Uncut Gem, KiiiKiii navigates the ever-evolving digital era with innovative music and visually captivating storytelling.

The pre-release track I Do Me encapsulates the group’s candid and whimsical approach, painting a vivid picture of youthful freedom and authentic self-expression. The song begins with a series of existential questions, unfolding in a manner that mirrors an intimate conversation, making it a relatable anthem of individuality and defiance against societal pressures.

I Do Me is a vibrant pop-dance number that champions personal authenticity, with lyrics that challenge the status quo — ”You have to do this” or “You have to go there” — the song strikes a chord with the Gen Z mindset of independence. With its addictive vocal melody and smooth, groovy rhythm, I Do Me creates an atmosphere that is both liberating and empowering, showcasing KiiiKiii’s effortless blend of charisma, style and fun.

As “Five Gems” of K-pop, KiiiKiii is set to captivate audiences with its fearless storytelling and boundless energy. As I Do Me sets the stage for its debut, the group is poised to carve a bold new path in the global music stage.