Eateries, coffee spots to explore

THERE is something about a new restaurant that sparks curiosity. It can be the atmosphere, the people behind it or simply the joy of experiencing something fresh. From familiar names branching out to hidden gems making their debut, each opening adds a new layer to the city’s ever-evolving food scene. These latest additions are ready to be explored if you are looking for a new favourite spot. Zus Signature Zus Coffee has unveiled Zus Signature, its first-ever specialty coffee store, stepping up its brand with premium single-origin coffee while maintaining affordability. This concept store in Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya, offers a new coffee experience, featuring Single Origin Espresso Brazil and Ethiopia, brewed to highlight their distinct tasting notes. Designed with a sleek and modern aesthetic, Zus Signature uses the Victoria Arduino Eagle One espresso machine, the same model used in the World Latte Art Competition, ensuring precision in every cup. The menu introduces innovative beverages like the Zeriously Matcha Latte and Yuzu Thunder, alongside classic favourites such as CEO Latte and Gula Melaka Latte. For added convenience, customers can order via the Zus Coffee app for pickup or delivery. Also, a second Zus Signature outlet has opened at Sunway Pyramid, The Oasis (LG1.115A).

Universal Bakehouse After making a name for itself in Damansara Kim, Petaling Jaya, Universal Bakehouse has expanded to The Campus, Ampang. Located in the re-purposed grounds of The International School of Kuala Lumpur, this new outlet retains its reputation for high-quality artisanal bakes, offering a grab-and-go bakery experience with alfresco seating. With a new partnership with Afloat Coffee Roasters from Bukit Jalil, the Ampang outlet introduces rotational single-origin coffee and a batch-brewed “daily fresh brew”, a rarity in Malaysia’s coffee culture. The Campus outlet also features an expanded sandwich menu tailored for the active community around Mutiara International Grammar School, with hearty, rotational sandwiches and exclusive bakes available only at this outlet.

Ippudo | Maisen The world’s first Ippudo | Maisen combined concept store has opened at The Gardens Mall, Kuala Lumpur, bringing together two of Japan’s most renowned brands. Ippudo, famous for its rich tonkotsu ramen, and Maisen, Japan’s top tonkatsu restaurant, have merged their offerings to create a unique dining experience. Diners can now enjoy Ippodo’s signature umami-packed ramen alongside Maisen’s tender, crispy pork cutlets, known for being so soft they can be cut with chopsticks. This collaboration marks Maisen’s second outlet in Malaysia, while Ippudo expands to its 12th location nationwide.

Ministry of Crab Ministry of Crab, Sri Lanka’s world-renowned seafood restaurant, has arrived in Kuala Lumpur at Tuah 1895, bringing its celebrated mud crab and freshwater prawn dishes to Malaysian diners. Founded by chef Dharshan Munidasa alongside cricket legends Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, the brand has consistently made the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list (2015–2022). The Kuala Lumpur location follows the brand’s no-freezer policy, ensuring all seafood is air-flown from Sri Lanka for peak freshness. The restaurant’s “Crab Board” displays available crab sizes for the day, while signature dishes like Garlic Chilli Crab and Black Pepper Dashi Crab cater to both seafood lovers and communal dining experiences. The intimate setting, styled as a modern “crab cave”, seats 50 guests in the main area and 30 in private rooms.