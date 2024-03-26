New variety show

YOO Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok are joining forces for an exciting new SBS variety show Whenever There’s A Chance.

In this innovative programme, the duo ventures into the lives of ordinary folks during their fleeting moments of leisure, injecting a dose of serendipity into their everyday routines. Spearheaded by PD Choi Bo-pil of Running Man fame and penned by writer Chae Jin-ah from Siren: Survive the Island, this show promises a fresh take on reality entertainment.

For Yeon-seok, known for his versatile acting chops, this venture marks his debut as a variety show host, stepping into new territory after captivating audiences on Jae-suk’s YouTube channel. With Jae-suk’s acclaim for Yeon-seok’s comedic flair, audiences can anticipate an electrifying chemistry between the two on-screen. Get ready to witness laughter, surprises and heartwarming moments in the new reality show.