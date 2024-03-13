NewJeans sparks excitement

K-POP sensation NewJeans has sparked anticipation among fans by hinting at an upcoming tour and new music.

The group recently stole the spotlight at the prestigious Billboard Women in Music 2024 event in Los Angeles, where they clinched the coveted Group of the Year award.

This accolade marks a significant milestone, being the first time the award has been bestowed since 2015 when Fifth Harmony claimed the trophy.

Before the event, NewJeans members were caught up in the excitement during a red-carpet interview, where they teased fans with talks of possible tour plans. “Well, I mean we can’t spoil too much,” remarked member Danielle. “I’m just going to say that we’re preparing and practising hard.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Danielle expressed the group’s eagerness to unveil new music, stating: “We can’t wait to share new music with everyone.”

However, specifics regarding the release date of their new music or the commencement of their tour remain under wraps.

In a lighter moment during the interview, Danielle also gushed about her admiration for pop icon Kylie Minogue. “I still can’t get over the fact that Kylie Minogue was standing here a second ago. I’m still in shock,” she exclaimed. “We are so grateful.”

NewJeans made waves with their recent anthem Gods, the official soundtrack for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. Before that, their second mini-album Get Up gained immense popularity with chart-topping tracks like ETA and Super Shy.

In another exciting development within the K-pop sphere, Blackpink’s Jennie and Brockhampton’s Matt Champion have set the industry abuzz with the announcement of their upcoming collaboration Slow Motion.

This highly anticipated release is particularly significant as it marks Jennie’s inaugural venture under her newly established music label Odd Atelier.