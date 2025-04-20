SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will hold a coordination meeting tomorrow to address flash flood issues, particularly in Shah Alam and Klang.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the meeting will involve all relevant parties, including the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), Klang Royal City Council (MBDK), and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, to address the matter immediately.

“I witnessed firsthand the impact of the flash floods caused by the high rainfall this week, which significantly affected residents, especially in areas such as Taman Melawis in Klang and Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam.

“My office has also been contacted by residents expressing their concern and anxiety over the recurring situation, as components of the flood mitigation plan appear to be progressing very slowly,“ he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said state Infrastructure and Agriculture Exco Ir Izham Hashim has been tasked with urgently addressing all issues that hinder flood mitigation efforts at the local, state, and federal levels. Additionally, a meeting with affected residents is on the cards.

“A long-term solution must be implemented as soon as possible through the cooperation of all parties, including the Federal Government.

“Although nearly four years have passed, the traumatic episode of the massive floods in December 2021 still lingers on in the memory of every Selangor resident. No one wants to see it happen again,“ he said.

It was reported that over 1,500 residents gathered to demand a permanent resolution to end the flood woes in Taman Sri Muda, Kota Kemuning, and Batu 8 near here today.

Resident spokesman K. Umagandhan said the protest expressed frustration over the community’s ongoing flood problems.