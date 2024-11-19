Michael Learns to Rock serenades fans in concert at Resorts World Genting

If you were a 90s kid, you would have at least heard of Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR) songs once in your lifetime. MLTR’s melodies are popular due to its heartfelt lyrics that stay with fans in their different phases of life. The soft rock and pop group MLTR, founded in 1988, delighted 5,092 people with its Take Us To The Hearts concert last week, which was organised by MMIC Entertainment Group at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting. MLTR stole the audience’s hearts as the band’s lead singer Jascha Richter captivated the crowd from beginning to end with his voice. Richter, 61, was also on the keyboard, accompanied by band member Mikkel Lentz, 55, who played the guitar. Meanwhile, 55-year-old Kare Wanscher played the drums during the concert.

Reminiscing good memories The concert began with the lively opening number Someday. The band followed it up with the 1993 single Sleeping Child from Colours, transporting the audience back in time. Having recorded nine albums and sold 11 million copies, particularly in Scandinavia and Asia, the Danish band performed its new single A Life to Remember, which was released last month. According to Richter, the song is about growing older and as he began to approach the ages of 40, 50 and 60, he reflected on memorable moments the band has shared. After that, the group performed an acoustic set and Richter, who had been on the keyboard, played the piano for this segment. Richter’s gentle voice filled the air as he sang I’m Gonna Be Around. His live rendition beats the studio recorded version.

Richter then approached the upper floor during Nothing to Lose to sing closer to the crowd. The move surprised the fans as they were able to take pictures and shake his hands. One woman was fortunate enough to give him a hug on the way back. While Richter’s voice and Lentz’s guitar skills captivated the audience, Wanscher showcased his musical prowess by playing several instruments. Later in the concert, Richter sang some romantic ballads, such as the ever-popular 25 minutes, The Actor, Love Will Never Die and Breaking My Heart. Richter’s soulful vocals prompted the seated listeners to dance and sing along as they were familiar with the chorus. Lentz, who took note of the fans’ enthusiasm and excitement, then complimented the crowd and made a light-hearted remark about their potential as singers.

Painting ‘our’ love Lentz told the audience that the group was called Michael Learns to Rock as, in essence, it is a rock band (although its ballads became more popular) and revealed Malaysia was its first destination for its Asian leg. Then, the band serenaded fans with Wild Women – a rock number. At one point, Lentz took centre stage and was cheered on by the audience as he demonstrated his guitar riffing skills. His clear vocals took our breath away. At the end of the song, the band thanked everyone and bid its “farewells” before leaving the stage completely pitch black, foreshadowing an encore. The band then came back on stage with Paint My Love (released in 1996) that took the crowd through a melodic, nostalgic moment. Richter’s voice was flawless and beautiful, especially during the chorus, which had the crowd chanting excitingly from the beginning to end.

Melodic end The final set of MLTR’s tour began with Take Me To Your Heart. MLTR’s popular song That’s Why (You Go Away) won our hearts with a romantic performance that segued into a momentous closing with Lentz’s guitar riff. The band then bowed to the audience and the concert ended on a high note as fans continued to sing That’s Why You Go Away as MLTR were leaving the arena.