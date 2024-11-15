Niki to serenade KL in February

INDONESIAN singer Niki is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur for two days next year as part of her upcoming Buzz World Tour.

The Every Summertime hitmaker will perform on Feb 25 and 26 at the Mega Star Arena, marking her second concert in Malaysia.

“My Asia and Australia fans have been patiently waiting and I am excited to finally announce the Buzz World Tour official dates and venues. I am so proud of this show and cannot wait to share it with everyone,” said the LA-based singer.

In addition to KL, she will perform in other Southeast Asian countries such as Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

The upcoming tour is in support of her recent studio album Buzz. Released last August, the album captures the feeling of being on the precipice of discovery, featuring tracks such as Tsunami, Blue Moon and Too Much of a Good Thing.

Niki got her start by uploading covers on YouTube, singing popular American pop songs as Nicole Zefanya. Upon receiving traction, she quickly reintroduced herself as Niki.

She has since gained over three billion streams worldwide and performed sold-out shows across multiple continents.

Tickets for the Buzz World Tour will go on sale on Wednesday.