Noodles of fortune

Exploring the symbolism behind Chinese New Year’s culinary traditions

RENOWNED for their long strands symbolising longevity and prosperity, noodles take centre stage during Chinese New Year gatherings. Join us on a gastronomic journey as we explore the diverse world of Chinese noodles, each type carrying its own unique significance for a year filled with good fortune. Longevity noodles Starting our list are the classic longevity noodles, known as changshou mian. These uncut, lengthy noodles are a quintessential dish during the Chinese New Year, symbolising a wish for a long and prosperous life. Often stir-fried or served in a savoury broth, the act of slurping these noodles is believed to bring good luck and happiness.

Lucky red egg noodles Infused with the symbolism of prosperity and good fortune, lucky red egg noodles are made by adding a splash of vibrant red colour to the dough. These noodles not only bring a festive touch to the table but also signify the red envelopes exchanged during Chinese New Year, a gesture believed to ward off evil spirits.

Golden prosperity noodle Symbolising wealth and success, golden prosperity noodles are often prepared with a generous mix of egg and wheat flour, giving them a rich, golden hue. Stir-fried with an array of colourful vegetables and succulent meats, these noodles promise a year filled with financial abundance.

Sesame oil good luck noodles Incorporating sesame oil into noodles adds a layer of auspiciousness, as sesame seeds are associated with good luck in Chinese culture. These fragrant noodles are believed to usher in positive energy and fortune, making them a must-have during the festive season.

Dumpling unity noodles A symbol of family togetherness, dumpling noodles bring a sense of unity to the Chinese New Year table. The dumplings nestled within the noodles represent wealth and completeness and the act of sharing this dish is believed to strengthen family bonds for the coming year.

Spicy dragon noodles Ignite your taste buds and bring a burst of energy to your festivities with spicy dragon noodles. The fiery spices are thought to ward off evil spirits, while the dragon element pays homage to the mythical creature central to Chinese culture. This dish is perfect for those seeking a bold and adventurous start to the new year.

Noodle baskets of abundance Elevate your Chinese New Year feast with noodle baskets, intricately woven nests of noodles that symbolise abundance. Often filled with a medley of seafood, vegetables and meats, these edible baskets showcase the artistry of Chinese culinary traditions while expressing wishes for a bountiful year ahead.