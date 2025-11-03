$!Old rivalries, new sparks

Standout romantic comedy that keeps you hooked

My Dearest Nemesis is based on a popular webtoon of the same title.

DIRECTED by Lee Soo-hyun and penned by writer Kim Soo-yeon, My Dearest Nemesis is a South Korean romantic comedy that has quickly captured viewers’ hearts since its premiere. The series stars Moon Ga-young as Baek Su-jeong and Choi Hyun-wook as Ban Ju-yeon, leading a narrative that blends humour, nostalgia and modern workplace dynamics. Enemies-to-lovers plotline The story begins in the early 2000s when high school senior Su-jeong engages herself in an online game, forming a close bond with a player named “Black Dragon”. Their virtual camaraderie blossoms into mutual affection, leading to plans for an in-person meeting. However, the encounter turns disastrous when Su-jeong discovers Black Dragon is actually a middle school student Ju-yeon, shattering her expectations and leading to an abrupt end to their connection. Fast forward 16 years, Su-jeong has become a proficient planner at Yongseong Department Store, earning a reputation as a “director killer” due to her assertive nature. Her professional life takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of the new head of strategic planning, Ju-yeon, the very “Black Dragon” from her past. As they unfold their shared history and current professional roles, the series goes into themes of reconciliation and the unpredictability of fate.

Strong lead cast Moon delivers a strong performance as Su-jeong, portraying a determined and ambitious team leader whose past experiences have shaped her into a formidable presence in the workplace. She balances her character’s perfectionism with moments of vulnerability, making her journey compelling to watch. Opposite her, Choi shines as Ju-yeon, the charismatic and intelligent director with a concealed past. Though he may appear young for the role, he effortlessly embodies Ju-yeon’s professional confidence while allowing glimpses of his playful, nostalgic side. His chemistry with Moon is undeniable, adding layers to their complex relationship. What works, what does not One of the biggest strengths of My Dearest Nemesis is its engaging chemistry between the leads. Their dynamics offers a fresh take on the classic “enemies-to-lovers” trope, enriched by their shared history and evolving feelings. The series also excels in its humour, incorporating comedic elements through the characters’ online gaming past and present-day workplace scenarios. Additionally, the nostalgic elements tied to early 2000s gaming culture add a unique touch, making the story feel more immersive.