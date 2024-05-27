Oppo Malaysia celebrates 10 years of success

Reviving traditions through lens of innovation

CELEBRATING a decade of success in Malaysia, Oppo Malaysia takes pride in its journey shaped by the unwavering support of Malaysian consumers. Amid an era where technology moves swiftly, often overshadowing the importance of cultural heritage, Oppo Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to preserving Malaysia’s diverse traditions through the art of mobile photography and AI innovation. This campaign is supported by the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture.

Honouring a decade of support As Oppo Malaysia commemorates its 10th anniversary, it acknowledges the pivotal role played by Malaysian consumers in its success story. Over the past decade, Oppo has garnered a loyal following, standing as a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This milestone serves as an opportunity to express gratitude to the Malaysian community for their continuous support. In a fast-paced world driven by technological advancement and evolving social norms, the significance of preserving cultural heritage often fades into obscurity. Recognising this, Oppo Malaysia goes on a journey to capture and preserve the essence of Malaysia’s rich tapestry of cultures and traditions. Through a series of compelling short stories, Oppo aims to reignite the flames of heritage, tradition and appreciation within our multicultural society.

Pushing boundaries with photography tech & AI At the heart of Oppo’s endeavour lies its cutting-edge mobile photography technology and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, which continue to push the boundaries of innovation. As the “AI populariser” in the smartphone industry, Oppo has invested significantly in advancing AI capabilities to reshape the smartphone experience, offering users simplicity and ease. With the introduction of the Oppo Reno11 Series, Oppo reinforces its position as a leader in mobile imaging technology. Not content with merely introducing new features, Oppo strives to provide the simplest and most effective AI-generated content image enhancement, setting a new standard for excellence in mobile photography. While mobile imaging hardware reaches its limits, AI capabilities represent a new frontier in unleashing creativity. Oppo’s long-term investment in AI technology culminated in the establishment of the AI Centre this year, further solidifying its position as a leading institution in the industry. The completion of the Oppo Binhaiwan IDC in 2023 underscores Oppo’s commitment to continuous improvement in technological infrastructure and data models. Celebrating Malaysia’s cultural diversity As part of its #OppoMalaysiaThroughTheLens campaign, Oppo Malaysia presents a series of short films showcasing various Malaysian cultural art forms. From the traditional art of “Wayang Kulit” to the vibrant Ngajat dance of Sarawak, each story serves as a tribute to the rich cultural heritage that defines Malaysia. Watch the short Films here: Wayang Kulit: https://youtu.be/APhIu0nvb_M Magagung: https://youtu.be/Hhqj3XOjjRQ Ngajat Dance: https://youtu.be/I5DMs05AFQ0 Photos captured through the lens of the Oppo Reno series showcase the essence of Malaysia’s diverse cultural landscape, preserving moments that reflect the spirit of unity and cultural richness within our society. In addition, Oppo invites photography enthusiasts to participate in the imagine IF Photography Awards 2024, offering them a platform to showcase their creativity and celebrate Malaysia’s cultural heritage.