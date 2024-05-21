Outdoor adventures for quality family time

What and where to enjoy nature-based activities with kids

SPENDING quality time outdoors with your kids not only fosters a deeper connection but also encourages physical activity and stimulates their curiosity about the world around them. Engaging in outdoor activities can be both fun and educational, offering opportunities for learning and bonding. Here are seven outdoor activities to enjoy with quality family time with suggested destinations that provide an ideal backdrop for each. Nature hunt Go on a nature scavenger hunt with your kids to explore the wonders of the outdoors while sharpening their observation skills. Create a list of items to find, such as different types of leaves, animal tracks, or specific wildlife sightings. Equip each child with a bag to collect their treasures and encourage them to work together to check off items from the list. This activity not only encourages teamwork and cooperation but also fosters a sense of appreciation for the natural world. Suggested destination: Broga Hill, Semenyih

Picnic adventure Pack a delicious picnic and head to your favourite outdoor spot with your kids for a memorable adventure. Whether it is a nearby park or beach, spread out a blanket and enjoy a leisurely meal together surrounded by nature’s beauty. Encourage your kids to help prepare the picnic snacks and involve them in choosing the perfect spot for your outdoor feast. After eating, engage in games like Uno, chess or simply explore the surroundings for an enriching outdoor experience. Suggested destination: Kanching Rainforest Waterfall, Kuala Lumpur DIY nature crafts Test your creativity with DIY nature crafts that combine the beauty of the outdoors with hands-on artistic expression. Collect natural materials such as leaves, flowers and rocks during a nature walk with your kids. Then, set up a crafting station outdoors and let your imaginations run wild. Create leaf rubbings, nature collages, painted rocks, or even homemade bird feeders using recycled materials. This activity not only encourages resourcefulness and creativity but also fosters a deeper connection with the natural world. Suggested destination: Koref Desaru Leisure Farm, Johor

Outdoor science experiments Turn your backyard into a science laboratory and conduct exciting outdoor experiments with your kids. Explore concepts like buoyancy by building homemade boats and testing them in a kiddie pool or explore the principles of gravity by constructing a DIY pulley system using simple household items. Encourage your kids to make predictions, observe outcomes and ask questions as they engage in hands-on scientific inquiry. This activity not only promotes critical thinking and problem-solving skills but also sparks a sense of wonder and curiosity about the world around them. Suggested destination: Forest Research Institute Malaysia, Kepong Camping Try to go on a camping adventure with your kids for a night under the stars, engaging yourselves in the wonders of the great outdoors. Whether it is pitching a tent in your backyard or venturing to a nearby campground, camping offers a unique opportunity to unplug from technology and reconnect with nature. Roast marshmallows over a crackling campfire, share stories under the starlit sky, and drift off to sleep to the soothing sounds of nature. Camping not only fosters self-sufficiency but also creates lasting memories that your kids will cherish for years to come. Suggested destination: Kuala Kubu Baharu, Rawang