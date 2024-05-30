Overnight sensation

From simple TikTok graduation video to flourishing career

Fahd found himself at the centre of a social media phenomenon, with brands clamouring to be a part of his story. – PICS COURTESY OF FAHD FAUZI

IT is no exaggeration that we live in an era in which social media has the power to transform lives overnight, and Fahd Fauzi’s story stands as a testament to the unpredictable nature of internet fame. What started as a casual recording of his graduation day on TikTok quickly snowballed into a whirlwind of opportunities, propelling the 24-year-old from the halls of academia to the glamorous world of fashion and influencer marketing.

Unexpected virality Fahd’s journey to fame began with a spontaneous decision to document his graduation day. “It was unexpected. I just made a video recording of myself during my graduation day. It was recorded solely as a memory of my special day.” Little did he know that the seemingly ordinary moment would capture the attention of millions overnight. After sharing his graduation video on TikTok, Fahd, who hails from Selangor, woke up to a flood of notifications as his video had gone viral. “It so happened that big companies and brands started to comment their ‘Intro’. Every brand wanted to jump on the bandwagon.” With comments from Llaollao MY to TGV Cinemas, Fahd found himself at the centre of a social media phenomenon, with brands clamouring to be a part of his story. The viral sensation did not stop at just comments and likes, it opened doors to collaborations with major brands. “Some of the brands that started the trend were llaollao MY, TGV Cinemas, Rapid KL and PakMat Western.” The collaborations not only elevated his visibility but also showcased his versatility as an influencer and content creator.

Media frenzy As Fahd’s video continued to gain traction, the media community took notice. “I was invited by a lot of media agencies and radio stations for an interview on my video.” From Astro Gempak Most Wanted to Era FM, Fahd’s story became a topic of interest across various platforms, further amplifying his newfound fame. Leveraging on his background in IT, Fahd found ways to integrate his passion for technology into his modelling career. “I love tech. I would love to do tech reviews on gadgets and software to share knowledge with others in the influencer world.” While his IT degree may not directly relate to modelling, Fahd uses his technical skills to enhance his online presence and personal branding. Looking to the future, he harbours aspirations of conquering the European fashion scene. “I want to expand my career as a model in Europe, specifically Milan, Paris and London.” Dreaming of walking for prestigious brands such as YSL and Dior, he sees Europe as the ultimate destination to fulfil his modelling ambitions.

Fusing passions Beyond modelling, Fahd envisions combining his love for food and beverage (F&B) and clothing in entrepreneurial ventures. “My family has been in the F&B industry for more than 10 years. I want to continue their legacy and have my own F&B business too.” With dreams of opening a coffee shop and launching his clothing brand, Fahd’s entrepreneurial spirit knows no bounds. While acknowledging that managing multiple pursuits will not be easy, he remains steadfast. “It is not easy to balance multiple jobs at once. Working hard and sacrificing leisure time is the only way I can achieve my dreams.” Whether it is modelling, influencer collaborations or nurturing his future business, Fahd’s fire is lit and he is determined to forge ahead. Despite a steep inclination towards his entrepreneurial aspirations, Fahd sees modelling as a lifelong passion. “I can see myself modelling as it is already in me. Once a model, always a model!” With his sights set on success, Fahd remains committed to leaving his mark on the fashion world.