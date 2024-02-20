Ozzy nominated for 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

THE renowned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its roster of 15 nominees for the 2024 class, which include iconic names such as Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis and Jane’s Addiction.

Other contenders include Foreigner, Lenny Kravitz, the Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Eric B and Rakim, Kool and the Gang, Sinead O’Connor, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

Typically, only five to seven nominees secure induction into the Rock Hall, joining the esteemed company of legendary artistes such as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Dolly Parton.

Rock Hall chairman John Sykes highlighted the diversity among the nominees, stating; “This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artistes and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.”

In a November appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, Sharon Osbourne passionately argued for her husband’s solo induction into the Rock Hall, citing; “He sold nearly a hundred million albums as a solo artist. So where is he? Induct him.”

Despite being previously inducted in 2006 as part of Black Sabbath, this nomination presents an opportunity for Ozzy to receive recognition for his achievements as a solo artist.

The Rock Hall acknowledged Ozzy as the “beloved Prince of Darkness” and a pivotal figure in heavy metal, citing his immense success as a solo artiste.

“His voice is instantly recognisable — haunting, powerful, raw, sincere — and capable of conveying a wide array of emotions. As a live performer, he is a force of nature, with onstage charisma and showmanship unlike any other.

Ozzy brings theatricality to his electrifying performances, captivating audiences with his magnetic energy and rightly earning the title “Godfather of heavy metal”.

The induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024 is scheduled for April, with the event accessible for viewing via live stream on Disney+.