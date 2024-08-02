Palmer eyes early retirement

A career that began in Keke Palmer’s early teenage years might be seeing its end soon. Now 30 years old, Palmer has dipped her toes in almost everything, from acting to singing to hosting.

For the latter, she won the 2023 Emmy for outstanding game show host, making her the first woman to win the award in 15 years. “I don’t know. I think the timer has started,” Palmer recently told Teen Vogue about her plans to retire.

“I think it’s because I just haven’t felt it yet. But with the timer, I know that it’s around the corner. I don’t know when exactly, but it’s around the corner.”

Despite her relatively short time in the entertainment industry, Palmer has thought about the legacy she hopes to leave behind, particularly for her son Leo.

“The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive,” she said.

Known for her acting roles in Nope and Hustlers, Palmer recently joined Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune, starring alongside Ansari, Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.