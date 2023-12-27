SEOUL: Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite”, was found dead at a park in Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing police.

The 48-year-old was found unconscious next to briquettes inside a car, after his wife reported to police that Lee had left home and she had found what appeared to be a suicide note, Yonhap said.

Starting this past October, Lee Sun Gyun had been under investigation by the police on charges of illegal drug use.

We offer our deepest condolences to Lee Sun Gyun’s family and friends during this painful time.