FASHION’S biggest runway show commenced and fur, leather, statement shoulders and splashes of yellow dominated Paris Women’s Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/26, which wraps up today.

Fur-leather affair

Back on the runways since last year and in the streets for several months now, fur (mostly faux) was everywhere in the collections, whether as subtle embellishment or the main material.

From Chloe to Rabanne, the spolight was on fur — on sleeves, lapes of a long coat or a fox-tail-style charm on a handbag.

Real fur is not banned on Paris catwalks, unlike in London, but leading up to the fashion event, animal-rights activists including Peta and the Brigitte Bardot Foundation protested last week in the French capital.

Leather, a timeless material, also made its way to the mainstream sartorial scene again since the 60s.

Vegan leather was the spotlight at fashion week as the flag-bearer of the ethical material Stella McCartney, a staunch defender of animal rights, has developed a range in vegan leather such as a faux snakeskin blouse.