Peaceful pregnancy

Simple yoga for expecting mums

PREGNANCY is a beautiful journey filled with anticipation and a fair share of challenges. As the body undergoes significant changes, maintaining physical and mental well-being becomes essential. Yoga, a practice rooted in ancient tradition, offers pregnant women a gentle and effective way to stay fit while connecting with their growing baby. In this feature, we will explore five simple yoga exercises that are safe and beneficial for expecting mothers, ensuring a smooth and serene pregnancy.

Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a gentle, flowing movement that helps to stretch the spine, increase flexibility and relieve tension in the lower back – a common area of discomfort during pregnancy. Begin on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. As you inhale, arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling in the “cow” position. As you exhale, round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest and draw your tailbone down in the “cat” position. Repeat this sequence several times, moving with your breath. This exercise not only improves spinal mobility but also encourages deep, calming breaths, promoting relaxation. Butterfly pose The butterfly pose is a simple yet effective exercise for opening the hips and improving flexibility in the inner thighs. Sit on the floor with your feet together, allowing your knees to drop out to the sides. Hold your feet with both hands and gently press your knees towards the ground. If you are comfortable, you can lean forward slightly to deepen the stretch. This pose is particularly beneficial as it helps to prepare the body for childbirth by loosening the pelvic area. Additionally, it encourages circulation to the lower body, reducing swelling and discomfort.

Child’s pose Child’s pose is a restorative pose that allows you to rest and reconnect with your breath. Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and your knees spread wide apart. Sit back on your heels and stretch your arms forward, lowering your chest towards the ground. Rest your forehead on the floor or on a cushion. This pose gently stretches the hips, thighs and lower back while providing a sense of calm and comfort. It is an ideal way to release tension, especially after a long day, and can be practiced any time you need a moment of peace and stillness. Warrior 2 Warrior 2 is a standing pose that builds stability and stamina. Begin by standing with your feet wide apart. Turn your right foot out and bend your right knee, keeping it aligned with your ankle. Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height, with your gaze focused over your right hand. Hold this position for several breaths then switch to the other side. This pose strengthens the legs, opens the hips and improves balance – key elements for supporting your body as it adapts to the changes of pregnancy. It also fosters a sense of inner strength and empowerment, qualities that are invaluable during this transformative time.