IS your interest piqued by the sight of vehicles with mountain bikes hoisted on their roofs? Or seeing convoys of brightly attired cyclists enjoying a morning cuppa post-ride?

Mountain biking is a hobby many Malaysians are taking up as evidenced by the proliferation of biking clubs as well as specialist shops. Here are several benefits of pursuing this rigorous exercise routine.

Great workout

Make no mistake, mountain biking is a hardcore workout. The very nature of mountain biking requires you to tackle challenging terrain, often involving uphill rides.

There will be moments when you must sprint. Major muscle groups such as hamstrings, calves and quadriceps

are called into action, requiring the

heart to pump more oxygenated blood.

Toning those muscles

Want a fit and toned-looking physique? Mountain bikers utilise every muscle in their body. Riding over rough terrain will require plenty of upper body strength, which builds strong arms.

Abdominal muscles are strengthened as you maintain balance when negotiating tricky terrain. The pedal motion tones quads, glutes, calves and hamstrings, giving you a holistic workout.

Less stressful on joints

Make no mistake, mountain biking is a strenuous sport. But compared with hiking, jogging or even walking, being on a mountain bike places a lot less stress on the joints, especially at the knees and hips.

It is the suspension of the bike that will absorb most of the impact, allowing you to enjoy a good workout without stressing your joints too much.

– by R.BALA