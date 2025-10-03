Performance inspired by failed romances

Hybrid cabaret celebrates storytelling, theatre, music

A cabaret is an intimate experience that blends theatre and music, often with a touch of humour and drama. It is a genre that thrives on emotion and engagement, making it the format for TerryandTheCuz’s latest production Kaadhal Tholvigal (The Failed Romances). Known for its theatrical works, TerryandTheCuz has earned international recognition for productions such as Flatland, SK!N, HuRU-hARa and Made in America. Now, the company takes its innovative approach even further with a hybrid cabaret Kaadhal Tholvigal, which narrates love, heartbreak and attraction through the lens of Tamil cinema. The show had its preview, offering audiences a first look at a production that is set to tour internationally.

Love letter to Tamil cinema Loosely inspired by Raj Kapoor’s 1970s Bollywood classic Mera Naam Joker, Kaadhal Tholvigal follows a Tamil movie-loving Malaysian Indian man as he navigates the post-colonial complexities of romance. Drawing from iconic Tamil films and music, from 1960s to 2010s, the performance examined how cinematic portrayals of love have influenced societal expectations over the decades. Blending live music and storytelling, it presented a nostalgic yet critical look at how love has been idealised on-screen versus how it unfolds in reality. The production was created, designed, co-written and performed by TerryandTheCuz, with renowned Malaysian composer and music director Ashwin Gobinath leading the band. Their collaboration merged music with storytelling, making the show an auditory and visual treat. Adding further depth to the production was script dramaturg Sharmilla Ganesan, along with the technical expertise. The Australian creative team includes director and co-writer Adriano Cortese from Ranters Theatre, video designer Susie Henderson and sound designer Michael Toisuta, nominated for the Sydney Theatre Awards. Memorable night theSun attended the preview of this bilingual performance at Bobo KL, and it was nothing short of spectacular. The intimate and cosy setting of the venue enhanced the entire experience, allowing the audience to fully engage with the performance. The star of the show Govin Ruben graced the stage with effortless charisma, delivering impeccable comedic timing and a powerful energy from start to finish — in Tamil and English. His humour was spot-on, playful yet layered with depth making it easy to connect with his journey through romance and heartbreak. His dance sequences and expressive performances brought out the essence of Tamil cinema, capturing its grandeur, melodrama and emotion with flair.