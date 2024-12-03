Prawn perfection

Elevate your CNY reunion dinner with exquisite shellfish delights

PRAWNS are a must have during Chinese New Year (CNY) feasts, especially the reunion dinners, as the item, when served whole with head and tail, is symbolic of the completeness of life. Another reason for its popularity during the festive period is that the Cantonese word for prawn sounds like laughter, thus associating prawn dishes with joy and happiness. Here we compiled a list of delectable prawn recipes for you to try this Chinese New Year. Butter prawns Indulge in the rich and creamy goodness of butter prawns, a dish that perfectly marries succulent prawns with a luscious buttery sauce. This recipe boasts a perfect blend of flavours – the sweetness of the prawns is complemented by the savoury notes of butter With its velvety texture and delightful taste, butter prawns are sure to leave your guests craving more. Elevate your reunion dinner with this decadent creation, embodying the spirit of abundance and prosperity. Ingredients - 500g large prawns - 1/2 cup butter - 3 cloves garlic, minced - 1 tablespoon of condensed milk - Salt and pepper to taste - Fresh cilantro for garnish Instructions 1. Heat butter in a pan over medium heat. 2. Add minced garlic and saute until fragrant. 3. Add prawns and cook until they turn pink and opaque. 4. Pour in condensed milk, stirring to coat the prawns evenly. 5. Season with salt and pepper to taste. 6. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve hot.

Sweet and sour prawns Add a burst of vibrant flavours to your reunion dinner with sweet and sour prawns. This dish is a harmonious dance of sweet and tangy notes, perfectly encapsulating the essence of joy and positivity. The succulent prawns are bathed in a tantalising sauce that strikes a delightful balance, making it an ideal choice for celebrating the Chinese New Year. Share the sweetness of the season with your loved ones through this delectable creation. Ingredients - 500g medium-sized prawns, cleaned - 1/2 cup of pineapple chunks - 1 bell pepper, diced - 1/4 cup of ketchup - 2 tablespoons of rice vinegar - 2 tablespoons brown sugar - 1 tablespoon of soy sauce - 2 cloves garlic, minced - 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil Instructions 1. Heat vegetable oil in a wok over medium-high heat. 2. Add minced garlic and saute until golden brown. 3. Add prawns and cook until they start to turn pink. 4. Stir in pineapple chunks, bell pepper, ketchup, rice vinegar, brown sugar and soy sauce. 5. Simmer until the sauce thickens and the prawns are fully cooked. 6. Serve hot and garnish with chopped green onions.

Sambal prawns Spice up your CNY reunion dinner with the bold and fiery flavours of sambal prawns. This dish pays homage to the rich heritage of Southeast Asian cuisine, combining the heat of sambal with the sweetness of prawns. As you embark on this culinary adventure, be prepared for a burst of flavours that will leave your tastebuds tingling with delight. Sambal prawns are a perfect choice for those seeking a vibrant and zesty addition to their festive spread. Ingredients - 500g large prawns, peeled - 3 tablespoons of sambal paste - 2 tablespoons of tomato paste - 1 onion, thinly sliced - 2 cloves garlic, minced - 1 tablespoon of tamarind paste - 1 tablespoon brown sugar - 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil - Fresh cilantro for garnish Instructions 1. Heat vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. 2. Add minced garlic and sliced onion, saute until softened. 3. Stir in sambal paste, tomato paste, tamarind paste and brown sugar. 4. Add prawns and cook until they are fully coated in the spicy sauce. 5. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve hot.