$!Prestigious award conquered with honour

The Knights Award Season 2 – Asia Edition celebrated excellence with a stunning Ennoblement Ceremony at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

THE esteemed recognition for entrepreneurs, The Knights Award Season 2 - Asia Edition, recently concluded with grandeur at the W Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. The event celebrated the remarkable achievements of entrepreneurs across various fields. The Ennoblement Ceremony has acknowledged and paid tribute to 45 exceptional individuals and companies spanning various industries, honouring their remarkable achievements in their respective domains across the region. Furthermore, this exclusive platform holds significance in the business realm, serving as a catalyst for the flourishing of ideas and partnerships, ultimately fostering cross-border and cross-industry collaboration.

Dr. Zyro Wong, The President of The Knights Award.

The President of The Knights Award, Dr. Zyro Wong highlighted that the accolade is crafted to recognize exceptional efforts and individual contributions that go beyond the economic growth of the country, encompassing a more extensive impact on Asia. The award is also graced by the patronage of Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, acknowledged as the Father of Malaysia’s Economic Development and the founder of Petronas. The Knights Award 2023 Season 2 featured awards categorized into three main tiers: Duke, Earl, and Baron.

The Duke Award, regarded as the supreme accolade, acknowledges the most exceptional winners of The Knights Award. Bestowed with the highest honour, recipients of this award stand unparalleled in their respective fields, leading revolutionary breakthroughs. They epitomize excellence and leadership. Among the distinguished recipients in the Duke Category for personal individual accomplishments are Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Haji Noor Hisham Abdullah, recognized as the Guardian of Public Health and COVID-19 Response Icon; Prof Wang Gung Wu, honoured for Lifetime Achievement in Sinology (Southeast Asia); and Dato’ Sri Hajah Siti Nurhaliza, acclaimed as The Golden Voice Of The East. In the Duke Category for the corporate sector, notable recipients include BERNAMA TV, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (Guardforce AI), Aston Martin, W Hotel Kuala Lumpur and MY, the Malaysia’s No. 1 Chinese radio station.

Dato Siti Nurhaliza received The Golden Voice Of The East award and The Trending Lifestyle Cosmetic Brand Of The Year award.

The Earl Award, a symbol of distinction, is bestowed upon individuals and entities that have made significant contributions to their respective fields, showcasing an unwavering commitment to greatness and sustainability. Personal achievements in the Earl Category were awarded to Bon Zainal, Harith Iskander Bin Musa, Prof Dato’ Chef Zam, Jaspers Lai (Singapore), Marcelito Pomoy (Philippines), DJL Jonathan Lim, Ong Peng Chu, Yani Bakhtiar, Dato David Arumugam from The Alleycats, Tsui Wing (Hong Kong), and Mushi. Corporate winners in this category include Simplisiti, The One Steel Project Sdn Bhd (TOS), World Of Buzz, Olivestouch Technologies Sdn Bhd, MonsterChef, Acetreme Sdn Bhd, Hayyan Huda Opah Kitchen (M) SDN BHD, Bollywood Fashion & Fashion Jewellery, Chamrun Academy, SOCC Holdings Sdn Bhd, and Mugatti Sdn Bhd.