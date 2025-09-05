Reel brilliance

Already a sensation across Hong Kong and Malaysia, The Last Dance has become a cultural juggernaut, grossing over RM18.8 million locally and earning its place among Malaysia’s Top 10 highest-grossing Chinese films. The heartwarming funeral-themed drama returns with an Extended Version, adding 13 minutes of never-before-seen footage. This cut deepens the emotional arcs, particularly the backstory of Dominic (Wong) and introduces new characters played by Kok and Sham. Fans are drawn by the powerful performances, especially Wai and Hui, who swept major awards and the promise of a richer, more emotionally complete experience. The Extended Version serves as a tribute to the universal themes of regret, love and redemption.

FROM record-breaking dramas and animated classics to martial arts showdowns and chilling horrors, this year’s May to August is packed with cinematic gems. Here is a curated look at the most anticipated releases and why they are lighting up the big screen:

Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle flies back to Malaysian cinemas by popular demand. After the successful rerun of Spirited Away in 2024, fans voted this 2004 Oscar-nominated fantasy as the “Most Wanted Ghibli Film to Return”. Beloved for its breathtaking animation and moving storyline, the film follows Sophie, a young woman cursed into an old body, who finds herself on a magical adventure with the enigmatic wizard Howl. Voice actor Kimura’s alluring performance has long cemented Howl as one of anime’s most iconic leading men. Beyond the film, fans can look forward to exclusive cinema merchandise like collectable towels, stickers and commemorative cards. This revival not only celebrates Ghibli magic but taps into the wave of nostalgia sweeping cinema screens worldwide.

Karate Kid: Legends marks the long-awaited fusion of kung fu and karate as Chan’s Mr. Han joins Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso for an all-new story. The film introduces Li Fong (Wang), a kung fu prodigy who relocates to New York City and after clashing with a local karate champion, prepares for an ultimate martial arts competition. Guided by the combined wisdom of his two legendary mentors, Li learns to blend their styles in an emotional and action-packed journey. For fans, this is a generational crossover moment, merging East and West, old-school discipline and modern challenges, delivering fresh energy to a beloved franchise.

Following the critical success of Talk to Me, the Philippou brothers return with Bring Her Back , a possession horror film promising to haunt audiences long after the credits roll. Centring on a brother and sister who uncover a sinister ritual at their new foster mother’s remote home, the film blends creeping dread with shocking twists. Starring Hawkins in a chilling role, the movie builds on the director’s reputation for fusing emotional depth with skin-crawling horror. With a July 31 release date, Bring Her Back taps into the appetite for elevated horror and joins the ranks of must-see genre offerings this year.

(5) Materialists

Creator: Celine Song

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal

From Past Lives director Celine Song comes Materialists, a sophisticated romantic drama set in New York City’s high-end matchmaking world. The film follows an ambitious matchmaker (Johnson) torn between a seemingly perfect new match (Evans) and her imperfect ex (Pascal). With Song’s signature blend of raw emotion and sharp social observation, Materialists explores themes of love, ambition and the messy intersections between them. As Song’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated debut, this film is positioned as an awards-season contender, promising biting dialogue and layered performances when it arrives in cinemas on August 28.

Why this lineup matters

This wave of releases shows Malaysia’s cinematic landscape thriving with diversity. On one end, local and regional hits like The Last Dance capture cross-border emotional resonance, while global giants such as Studio Ghibli continue tapping fan nostalgia. Hollywood’s enduring franchises (Karate Kid) evolve with fresh faces and stories, while horror (Bring Her Back) and indie dramas (Materialists) push genre boundaries and emotional depth.

For Malaysian moviegoers, it is a rare moment when the screens are filled not just with noise, but with heart, craft and stories that remind audiences why they fell in love with cinema in the first place. Whether it is cheering for an underdog, being swept into animated magic, trembling through a horror spiral, or reflecting on love’s contradictions, this season’s lineup offers something unforgettable for everyone.

Which of these cinematic experiences will you step into?