Retail therapy

Exciting shopping spaces in Malaysia

AS the year draws to a close, several new outlets have opened their doors across Malaysia, each bringing unique concepts, exclusive offerings and expanded spaces to cater to diverse audiences. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated openings. Oasis at Sunway Pyramid Sunway Pyramid has unveiled Oasis, a four-level retail space designed to enhance the shopping experience for visitors. Spanning 300,000 sq ft, Oasis bridges the mall’s Orange Atrium (Sun) and Blue Atrium (Nile River) with a design inspired by the flowing forms of desert dunes. The space has a refreshing aesthetic with earthy tones of sandy beige and crisp white, complemented by subtle hieroglyph motifs and wavy architectural elements that evoke the beauty of an oasis in the desert. Among its standout features are the papyrus flower seating areas located at LG1 and ground floor, which provide tranquil rest spots for shoppers while blending functionality with artistic design. The space is now home to a diverse array of celebrated brands, offering a mix of international and local favourites. Additionally, its new dining options step up Sunway Pyramid’s culinary offerings, presenting a variety of eateries ranging from casual bites to upscale restaurants that cater to every palate. With this transformation, Sunway Pyramid combines its iconic Egyptian-inspired design with innovative retail concepts, ensuring it remains a destination for local and international visitors alike. Oasis promises an experience that is not just about shopping but also about discovering comfort and indulgence in a reimagined setting.

CzipLee Bangsar Village II For over five decades, CzipLee has been a beloved name in Malaysia’s creative community and its expansion at Bangsar Village II marks an exciting new chapter for this brand. The newly renovated store, now spanning 9,500 sq ft, showcases a striking blend of tradition and modernity. Doubling its previous size, the space has been redesigned to cater to nostalgic loyalists and the younger, creative crowd. The dual design concept adds to the charm of the new CzipLee. While one section embraces a vibrant and playful aesthetic with bold colours and retro neon-like accents, the original space retains its warm, classic charm that has always resonated with its long-time patrons. Interactive elements enrich the experience, with shopfronts featuring a unique “medicinal shopfront” design at the payment counters, symbolising creative “remedies” for the mind. The shop also houses space for workshops, pop-ups and collaborative events, creating an environment that nurtures creativity. Recent highlights include Decopatch sessions for all age groups and the Traveller’s Museum exhibition, which celebrates local artists. The former CzipPlus area has been transformed into an event and exhibition space, hosting notable gatherings such as the Traveller’s Table dinner and an upcoming art showcase by renowned Penang-based artist Ernest Zacharevic. With its continued support for local talent and its focus on blending creativity with community, CzipLee has evolved into more than just a stationery shop. It is now a cultural hub that inspires and connects Malaysia’s creative minds.

Anta Superstore Anta Malaysia has launched its first outlet at 1 Utama Shopping Centre early this month. Spanning 6,300 sq ft, this flagship outlet is a haven for sports enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. Designed to cater to Malaysia’s climate, Anta’s collections include innovative quick-dry materials and high-performance sportswear that ensures comfort even during the most intense activities. The outlet also features an extensive range of lifestyle apparel and exclusive collaborations, offering customers a blend of practicality and style. Its thoughtful layout and carefully curated offerings make it a standout destination for shoppers at 1 Utama.

Huawei Experience Store Plus Huawei has taken its commitment to innovation with the launch of its Huawei Experience Store Plus at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. This flagship store showcases the latest in cutting-edge technology, offering a wide range of products from smartphones and wearables to laptops and smart home devices. A sleek and modern space, the outlet is designed to provide customers with an immersive experience. Visitors can test out Huawei’s advanced features in dedicated demo zones, including the interconnectivity between devices powered by HarmonyOS. Exclusive services such as product consultations, after-sales support and workshops on maximising device functionality are also available, ensuring a personalised and premium customer experience.