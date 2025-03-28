SINGAPOREAN indie R&B singer Rhyu is back with more sentimental and heartbreaking songs in her new EP It’s Pouring, which introduces four new songs that convey love and yearning.

A labour of love for Rhyu, It’s Pouring marks an important milestone in her creative journey, as it reflects her outlooks on love and life as she becomes a 21 year old this year.

From groovy R&B love songs to wistful ballads about heartbreak, the EP represents the singer’s growth over the past two years.

It’s Pouring consists of five songs, including Rhyu’s latest single For it’s You and Me. For the latter, it serves as the opening track to the EP and introduces a new sound for her discography with vibrant instrumentals.

The opener sets the tone for the four new songs. Precious sees Rhyu ruminating over her feelings about longing to be treasured by someone whose love is unquestionable and carefree, while Can’t Tell captures the other side of the coin to the latter track, capturing the feeling of uncertainty in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Song No. 2 is the successor to Rhyu’s single Melt as a continuation of the heartbreaking ballad about unrequited love and coming to terms with it. Finally, Forever Person is laid-back, with harmonies and rhythmic melodies to present a more mature form of love.

Over the years, the singer has performed many shows across Singapore, including Arts After Dark for Singapore Art Week, All Things New for the Esplanade and Girls To The Front for NME. She has also opened for Taiwanese acts Shallow Levee and Cicada for their shows in Singapore.

It’s Pouring is available on streaming platforms.