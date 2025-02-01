Ring in New Year with movies

Mix of live-action remakes, sci-fi adventures, iconic adaptations set to dazzle in 2025

AFTER closing the curtains for 2024, the movie world is abuzz with anticipation for 2025’s lineup. From daring remakes to imaginative sci-fi, this year promises something for everyone. But let us not forget the cinematic gems currently lighting up screens this year! Here is a guide to five must-watch movies slated for 2025 and three sensational hits you can catch now in cinemas. Five highly anticipated movies of 2025: 1. How to Train Your Dragon The beloved animated tale that taught us dragons are not all fire and fury get a stunning live-action makeover. Directed by Dean DeBlois, this retelling of Hiccup and Toothless’s extraordinary bond promises a visually spectacular and emotionally rich experience. Set on the Viking Isle of Berk, the film explores themes of friendship, courage and challenging tradition. With Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast and a talented new cast, this epic adventure is a must for fans old and new.

2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for one final adrenaline-fueled mission in this eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible series. Following the jaw-dropping stunts of Dead Reckoning Part One, director Christopher McQuarrie raises the stakes as Hunt and his team face their most dangerous adversary yet. With a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg, this action-packed finale is a heart-pounding conclusion fans would not want to miss.

3. Wicked: For Good The enchanting Land of Oz comes alive in the second part of this two-film adaptation of the Broadway smash hit Wicked. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the sequel continues Elphaba and Glinda’s journey, exploring the events that lead to their iconic roles as the Wicked Witch and Glinda the Good. Featuring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh, this musical fantasy promises dazzling visuals, heartfelt performances and an unforgettable soundtrack.

4. Mickey 17 Sci-fi fans, prepare for a mind-bending journey! Mickey 17, based on Edward Ashton’s novel, follows Mickey Barnes, an expendable worker tasked with dangerous missions on an ice-covered planet. When one version of Mickey unexpectedly survives, he faces a new iteration of himself, leading to a thrilling battle of identity and survival. This intriguing tale of cloning and colonisation is one to watch for its blend of existential themes and sci-fi action.

5. A Minecraft Movie Block-building fun takes centre stage in this live-action adaptation of the globally popular game. Starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, this quirky adventure sees four misfits thrust into the Overworld, a pixelated land of creativity and danger. With zombies, piglins and a quest to save the realm, this film promises a blend of humour, heart and nostalgia for Minecraft fans and newcomers alike. 3 movies you can watch in cinemas today:

1. Kraven the Hunter Sony’s gritty addition to its Marvel universe follows Sergei Kravinoff, a vigilante with animalistic powers. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, this action-packed origin story mixes family betrayal, personal redemption and thrilling hunts. As Kraven faces off against enemies like Aleksei “Rhino” Sytsevich, viewers are treated to a gripping tale of morality and vengeance.

2. Mufasa: The Lion King Disney revisits the Pride Lands in this heartfelt prequel to The Lion King. Narrated by Rafiki, the story explores Mufasa’s rise from orphan to king and his bond with his brother Taka. Featuring commentary from Timon and Pumbaa, this visually stunning film adds depth to the beloved legacy of Simba’s family. It is a roaring good time for audiences of all ages.