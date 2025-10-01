CHINESE new year (CNY) is due in two weeks and the celebrations are set to usher in the year of the Snake.

So, kick off your chor yat with Tiger Beer as it just launched its “Together We Roar” campaign last night at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. Setting the tone for an auspicious year, Tiger Town is welcoming the good cheer of CNY with a vibrant lineup of festivities until Jan 12.

At the festive hub, you can enjoy live performances by local artistes, including the charming trio 3P and the powerhouse Jeryl Lee, while savouring a selection of good food at the event.