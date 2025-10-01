CHINESE new year (CNY) is due in two weeks and the celebrations are set to usher in the year of the Snake.
So, kick off your chor yat with Tiger Beer as it just launched its “Together We Roar” campaign last night at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. Setting the tone for an auspicious year, Tiger Town is welcoming the good cheer of CNY with a vibrant lineup of festivities until Jan 12.
At the festive hub, you can enjoy live performances by local artistes, including the charming trio 3P and the powerhouse Jeryl Lee, while savouring a selection of good food at the event.
For an immersive experience at Tiger Town, have a go at a series of activities and you may have a chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise.
While you are at it, you can also pop by the fortune-telling and tarot-reading booths for a little glimpse into the propitious year ahead.
For the streetwear fashionista, the exclusive Tiger x Atmos x ButNotReally collection has been unveiled at Tiger Town. Atmos is a global streetwear name while ButNotReally is a homegrown brand.
The partnership reflects the Tiger, Atmos and ButNotReally’s bold spirit as they collectively push towards the future of fashion. You can get your hands on the limited edition pieces at Atmos stores (Sunway Pyramid, Mid Valley Megamall and Genting Sky Avenue).
So, head over to Pavilion Bukit Jalil for a roaring good time with your friends and family. Happy Chinese Year and may the year of Snake slither in good luck!