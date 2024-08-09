Sandra Lim crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2024

THE Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 pageant has crowned Sandra Lim Shue Hui as the new Miss Universe Malaysia as she triumphed over 15 other finalists to win the title during the gala night last Friday.

Gianna Tan secured the first runner-up title while Temara Inigo earned the title of second runner-up.

Lim, 23, is an actress, model and host who have starred in films such as Happy Dragons, Modern Dynasty 2: War of Others and TVB series The Heir To The Throne. A fitness enthusiast, she practises wushu, kickboxing, stunt work and plays musical instruments like the gu zheng.

Lim, who hails from Selangor, is also dedicated to social work, particularly in supporting education for underprivileged children. She was inspired by Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 Francisca Luhong James and her experience as Miss Global 2022 first runner-up to pursue the title of Miss Universe Malaysia 2024.

Throughout the competition, Lim demonstrated consistent dedication and resilience, earning the respect of her peers and mentors alike. Her poise, grace and intelligence captivated both the judges and the global audience, ultimately securing her victory. Public voting, which accounted for 50% of the final results, played a significant role, with a total vote percentage of 59% in favour of Lim.

“I look forward to continuing my work in helping more communities as the new Miss Universe Malaysia. This is an important platform. It can be empowering and strong if we use it correctly to empower other communities. I would love to meet more people soon around Malaysia and hope to make a positive difference in our society,” stated Lim during the press conference following the gala night.

Lim will now represent Malaysia at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico on Nov 16, continuing her journey on the global stage.

“We have worked to empower women by promoting confidence, resilience and inclusivity through workshops on public speaking, personal branding and supporting their advocacies. These sessions have fostered growth and confidence, preparing our finalists for both the stage and beyond,“ said Miss Universe Malaysia chairlady Datin Wira Livonia Ricky Guing.

As Lim gears up for the international competition, the Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation will be providing her with the support and resources needed to excel on the world stage.