FORMED in 1990 in Trolhattan, Sweden, The Crown is very definition of “band otai” (veteran scenesters). Peddling a furious amalgam of melodic death and thrash metal influences, the band has been consistent in their output since its inception

The Crown has been responsible for some genre classics such as Hell is Here (1999), Crowned Unholy (2002) and Possessed 13 (2003), cementing its reputation as one of the best bands to come out of Sweden. Given the Scandinavian nation’s rich metal history which includes luminaries such as Entombed, Dismember and Unleashed, that is saying something.

So, a dozen albums in, does the new long player deliver?

Crown of Thorns (the band’s original moniker incidentally), does indeed offer plenty of headbanging moments, most notably on Howling at the Warfield and Gone to Hell. The latter track starts with a fabulously groovy but heavy bass line that will have listeners mimicking playing air four-strings whilst throwing devil horn signs.

The Agitator has the band wearing its classic metal influences on its sleeve as it speeds up the Judas Priest and Iron Maiden templates, while The Storm that Comes has distinctly Viking vibe to it.

As expected from this band, the pace is permanently stuck on warp speed with a nary a ballad or slower tempo tune in sight. Its full on pedal-to-the-metal from start to finish as the band aim to pummel listeners into submission with a combo of killer riffs and searing vocals that is just the right side of legible.

Crown of Thorns may offer nothing new but there are plenty of catchy moments that will keep both long-time fans and newbies entertained. A worthy addition to its canon with listeners assured of a thrashing good time.

Crown of Thorns is released on the Metal Blade label and is available to stream on all major platforms. Physical copies have been spotted at Varmt Stahl Helvete Records, with the vinyl retailing at RM140.