Score with Carlsberg’s Digital Football League

Carlsberg, the brew synonymous with football, is putting football fans at the centre of the action with the launch of its first-ever Digital Football League, offering punters an opportunity to flaunt their skills, secure bragging rights and snag prizes.

This league is a celebration of the game and the fans who make it all possible, including an all expenses paid exclusive Liverpool FC experience at Anfield valued at RM50,000.

Carlsberg Malaysia also organised an exclusive meet-and-greet party last Wednesday (June 19) featuring football legends Patrik Berger and Vladimír Šmicer as a preview to the grand prize adventure to Liverpool.

“We are beyond excited to bring the Carlsberg Digital Football League to our passionate football fans. With incredible prizes, daily leaderboard updates and legendary meet-and-greet opportunities, we are committed to making this the ultimate football experience ever,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini.

From now until the end of July, football enthusiasts can join the action at over 40 locations nationwide. It will be a test of skill, and passion as contenders battle for supremacy on the daily refreshed leaderboard.

The top eight performers will walk away with cash prizes and exclusive football merchandise, with the first prize winner taking home RM10,000, while the runner-up will receive RM5,000. Five third-place winners will each get RM1,000, and all participants will receive exclusive football gear to commemorate their experience.

The golden goal, however, is to clinch the all-time champion spot where the grand prize for this competition is a dream come true for any Liverpool FC fan – an all-expenses-paid Liverpool FC experience for two, valued at RM50,000.

The lucky winners will be treated with flights and accommodation to Liverpool, UK and an exclusive visit to the Carlsberg Lounge at Anfield, where they will enjoy VIP treatment, immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere of one of the most historic football stadiums in the world and watch the Reds play live.

To tackle this challenge, consumers can make their way to selected super and hypermarkets and grab two six-pack cans of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught for a single game. Alternatively, they can hit up their favourite bar or pub and secure two games by purchasing RM150 worth of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught.