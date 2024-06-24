Search begins for culinary talent

GOOD food is important for bringing people together and creating memorable experiences. Despite the abundance of talented cooks, many lack the opportunity to showcase their skills. This is where The X Chef reality show comes in, offering a unique platform for aspiring chefs to shine.

The X Chef is an empowering journey for amateur cooks aspiring to become culinary stars. Spearheaded by The Malaysia Selangor and Federal Territory Ku Su Shin Choong Hung Restaurant Association acting president Justin Hor, the show also features renowned international chefs and celebrities who will train and guide the contestants. Details about these renowned figures will be revealed later, adding an exciting global dimension to the competition and increasing anticipation among the audience.

Contestants on The X Chef are not just thrown into the kitchen, they are mentored by star chefs. This hands-on mentorship helps contestants refine their skills and prepare for the intense knockout stages. The show’s mission transcends entertainment by inspiring participants to realise their culinary potential and highlighting the dedication and skill required in the culinary world.

Hosted by presenter Wong Chui Ling, this programme is a beacon of hope for dreamers looking to join the hospitality industry. By opening its doors to Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above who are not professional chefs, The X Chef ensures that anyone with a passion for cooking can seize this opportunity to shine.

The X Chef PR and strategy partner Dr Zyro Wong told theSun that the show is all about giving people a chance. It aims to help contestants unleash their cooking skills and transform from unknown individuals into recognised culinary talents.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many discovered their cooking abilities but lacked a platform to display them. The X Chef provides that much-needed stage, allowing these newfound talents to shine and make their mark in the culinary world,” he said.

The X Chef will telecast on YouTube, bringing the excitement into homes across the nation. The show will be in Mandarin and Cantonese, slated to be released in August, with the exact premiere date to be announced later.

Nominations are now open, and foodies and cooking enthusiasts are encouraged to register for this reality show competition, which is open to strictly non-professional cooks.

The X Chef reality cooking show is set to premiere soon.