HARI Raya is a time of togetherness, joy and giving. While the tradition of handing out physical duit raya remains cherished, the rise of digital solutions has made sharing festive blessings even easier. Whether you are near or far from loved ones, e-Duit Raya offers a safe, fast and convenient way to send money with just a few taps. Here is a look at some of the best e-Duit Raya options you can use this upcoming Raya:

DuitNow: Hassle-free transfers across all banks

If simplicity is your priority, DuitNow makes money transfers easy. It connects your bank account to commonly used details like your IC or mobile number, eliminating the need to remember lengthy account numbers. DuitNow also supports e-Duit Raya transfers, just key in the recipient’s phone number or scan their QR code. The money will be transferred instantly, regardless of the bank they use. It is a practical choice for sending festive cheer across Malaysia without worrying about bank compatibility.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet: Money packet feature for a fun twist

Touch ‘n Go eWallet has become a household name for digital payments and its Money Packet feature adds a fun element to duit raya gifting. The feature lets you send randomised amounts from a fixed pool, perfect for adding a little surprise to your festive giving. All you need is the recipient’s phone number or QR code. With easy authentication via PIN or biometrics, sending duit raya becomes as joyful as receiving it. Plus, you can explore festive promotions directly in the app.

MAE by Maybank: Send to multiple recipients in one go

For those who prefer Maybank’s ecosystem, MAE provides a smooth e-Duit Raya experience. The app allows you to send duit raya to up to ten recipients simultaneously, saving time during the busy festive period. Simply select “e-Duit Raya,” key in the recipient’s mobile number and add a personal greeting card to accompany the funds. The transfer is instant and the option to manage money separately from your Maybank account helps you stay on budget this festive season.

GrabPay: Earn rewards while you give

GrabPay stands out for its versatility. Apart from ride-hailing and food delivery, the wallet lets you send e-Duit Raya while earning GrabRewards points for every transaction. Sending is simple, choose “Send” under the payment section, enter the recipient’s mobile number and confirm the transfer. Recipients can accept duit raya via QR code or link, making the process flexible and rewarding.

ShopeePay: Perfect for the avid shopper

If you are always on Shopee, ShopeePay offers a convenient way to send e-Duit Raya. After upgrading to ShopeePay Premium, you can transfer credits directly to friends and family. The best part? Recipients can instantly use the credits for shopping on Shopee. The transfer process is straightforward, select the recipient’s phone number, add a greeting and confirm the transfer. It is an ideal option for those who love online shopping.