Set sail on fit, fun adventure at Quill City Mall KL

Discover oceanic festival ‘Ahoy & Afloat, A Pirates Balloon Voyage 2025’

QUILL City Mall KL’s final and most exciting chapter of its annual balloon festival trilogy: Ahoy & Afloat, A Pirates Balloon Voyage 2025 marks the culmination of a three-year journey filled with imagination, creativity and joy — all championed under the mall’s visionary “fit and fun” lifestyle initiative. Celebrating 3 years of balloon magic and discovery Quill City Mall KL first captivated the public in 2023 with Space Explorer Balloon Fest, launching families into a whimsical universe filled with stars and galaxies. In 2024, the journey continued with the prehistoric adventure of Qiddies Dino Chums Balloon Fest, where young explorers roamed among balloon dinosaurs and Earth’s ancient mysteries.

Now in 2025, Quill City Mall KL is setting sail on its third and final balloon voyage — Ahoy & Afloat, A Pirates Balloon Voyage — an ocean-inspired spectacle until June 8. This finale brings the trilogy full circle, connecting the cosmos, the land and now the sea, highlighting the beauty, wonder and interconnectedness of the world around us. Oceanic world of fun, fitness and family For over two weeks, the mall will be transformed into a colourful pirate-themed paradise. Visitors will be welcomed into an immersive undersea world complete with towering balloon sculptures, pirate ships, sea creatures and family-friendly games — all made using 100% biodegradable and eco-friendly balloons, reinforcing the mall’s commitment to sustainability. The event’s design not only entertains but also encourages movement and healthy activity, in line with the fit and fun philosophy of Quill City Mall KL. From kids dashing through twists and turns in a thrilling pirate race to families bonding over games, this event creates moments that are both memorable and meaningful.

Free pirate-themed activities for all ages Visitors of all ages can enjoy three engaging pirate games and a hands-on balloon modelling workshop — all free of charge: -Aye Aye! Dash & Slide

Inspired by a pirate-style Snakes & Ladders adventure, participants can race through twists and turns in a fun, active obstacle run. -Captain Hook’s Ring Toss

An exciting game of skill to sharpen your aim and accuracy in this fun ring toss challenge. -Pieces to Pirates Challenge

Put your creativity to the test by building your very own pirate ship out of colourful blocks — with prizes to be won. -Balloon modelling workshop Let creativity soar as kids learn to twist, tie and transform balloons into sea creatures, swords and pirate hats. A hands-on experience that enhances skills and imagination.

Champion of fit and fun lifestyle Quill City Mall KL continues to make waves as one of the few urban shopping destinations in Malaysia to promote a fit and fun lifestyle. This concept integrates health, fitness, entertainment and education into everyday mall experiences, making it a hub not just for shopping, but also for community bonding and wellness. From weekdays to weekends, whether you are a student, family, young professional or office-goer, there is always something exciting happening at Quill City Mall KL — all designed to promote active, joyful and balanced living. New tenants that embrace fit and fun To further strengthen this lifestyle ecosystem, Quill City Mall KL is introducing several new tenants that align with its fit and fun values: -GameOn Sports Hub

An interactive sports playground combining virtual reality and physical games — ideal for keeping active in a fun, modern way. -Maze Escape Room

The largest of its kind in Malaysia, offering brain-teasing and adrenaline-filled fun — for groups, team-building or solo adventurers. -Q Pocket

A trendy retail space offering curated lifestyle items, gifts, beauty products and more — catering to creative and stylish shoppers. -Kakatoo Nyonya Restaurant

Serving traditional kampung and Nyonya cuisine prepared with authentic techniques and ingredients, bringing bold flavours and cultural warmth to every meal. -CO Legacy, M&B & Original Classic

Fashion-forward tenants offering fresh urban wear, streetwear and accessories that reflect the latest style trends.