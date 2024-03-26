Setting standards of slimness

SETTING new standards in the highly competitve realm of mobile devices, Honor has released the Magic V2 to redefine smartphone technology in the era of ultra-compact designs. As the world’s thinnest and lightest inward-foldable smartphone, it establishes a standard for elegance and functionality in mobile technology.

Lightness defined

At a mere 9.9mm when folded and weighing only 231g, the Honor Magic V2 redefines portability without compromising durability. Boasting a super-light titanium hinge and second-generation nanocrystal glass, this marvel of engineering is not only slender but also built to endure the rigours of daily use.

Exceptional battery performance

Beneath its ultra-thin exterior lies an industry-leading 5000mAh dual Silicon-carbon battery, perfectly integrated to deliver unprecedented power efficiency in a remarkably slim profile. With a thickness of just 2.72mm, this battery technology ensures enduring performance for the modern mobile lifestyle.

Improved privacy settings

This phone transcends conventional boundaries, offering productivity features tailored to meet the demands of the digital age. With its symmetrical stereo dual speakers, AI privacy call 2.0, and discrete security chipset, users can navigate their digital world with confidence and peace of mind.