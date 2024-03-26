Setting standards of slimness

SETTING new standards in the highly competitve realm of mobile devices, Honor has released the Magic V2 to redefine smartphone technology in the era of ultra-compact designs. As the world’s thinnest and lightest inward-foldable smartphone, it establishes a standard for elegance and functionality in mobile technology.
Lightness defined
At a mere 9.9mm when folded and weighing only 231g, the Honor Magic V2 redefines portability without compromising durability. Boasting a super-light titanium hinge and second-generation nanocrystal glass, this marvel of engineering is not only slender but also built to endure the rigours of daily use.
Exceptional battery performance
Beneath its ultra-thin exterior lies an industry-leading 5000mAh dual Silicon-carbon battery, perfectly integrated to deliver unprecedented power efficiency in a remarkably slim profile. With a thickness of just 2.72mm, this battery technology ensures enduring performance for the modern mobile lifestyle.
Improved privacy settings
This phone transcends conventional boundaries, offering productivity features tailored to meet the demands of the digital age. With its symmetrical stereo dual speakers, AI privacy call 2.0, and discrete security chipset, users can navigate their digital world with confidence and peace of mind.
Enhanced display
Experience enhanced cinematic videography like never before with the Magic V2’s expansive foldable Oled display, boasting a screen-to-body ratio of up to 90.4% and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Whether for work or play the Magic V2’s dynamic display technology ensures immersive viewing experiences in any setting.
Powerful camera
Equipped with the Honor Falcon Camera System, featuring a triple rear camera setup and dual front cameras, the Magic V2 empowers users to capture life’s fleeting moments with stunning clarity and precision. From high-definition videography to superior hover photography, every shot is a masterpiece waiting to be unleashed.
Built for gaming
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, the Magic V2 offers gaming performance, smoothly integrating split-screen capabilities and parallel space for an immersive dual-screen gaming experience.
In an era of innovation and mobility, the Honor Magic V2 pushes the boundaries of smartphone design and functionality. From its thinness and lightweight design to its superior productivity features and immersive display experience, the Magic V2 is more than just a smartphone, it is a gateway to the future of mobile technology.