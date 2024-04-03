Setting the record straight

HOOK Entertainment, the agency representing Park Min-young, has issued an official statement in response to recent news reports regarding the actress’s past relationships and financial transactions.

In September 2022, Dispatch (a South Korean media outlet well-known for its investigative journalism) alleged Min-young’s involvement with wealthy businessman Kang Jong-hyun and made various accusations against him.

At that time, Hook Entertainment clarified the situation, confirming the breakup between the actress and her then-boyfriend.

Recently, on Jan 15, Dispatch published additional information claiming that Min-young received 250 million won (RM850,000) in cash while dating Jong-hyun.

According to the report, Jong-hyun withdrew the amount as a loan and transferred it to Min-young under the guise of living expenses.

In light of these claims, Hook Entertainment released a statement asserting Min-young’s position.

The agency stated that in February 2023, the actress participated in a witness interview with the prosecution, addressing allegations of her account being used as a borrowed-name bank account.

The investigation revealed that Min-young was not involved in any illegal activities, nor did she receive any unlawful benefits. The 250 million won in question was confirmed to be associated with Jong-hyun’s use of Min-young’s account, unrelated to the actress’s living expenses.

Having faced a year-long period of misunderstanding due to misinformation, Min-young acknowledged the criticism from the public and expressed deep regret for not being more cautious.

Despite this, she remains committed to her primary role as an actress, emphasising the importance of showcasing her talent through meaningful projects.

In a personal response on her Instagram account, Min-young conveyed her weariness with the situation but expressed faith in the triumph of honesty.

She affirmed her strong desire to protect her fans, endearingly referred to as “beans” and assured them not to worry amid the challenges she faces.

The agency concluded its statement by expressing the hope that unfounded suspicions leading to the defamation of Min-young will cease in the future.