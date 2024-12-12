Seven movies to light up Christmas

Celebrate holiday spirit with these festive season favourites

Home Alone is the quintessential Christmas classic that never gets old. - ALL PICS FROM IMDB

AS the year winds down and the holiday season begins, there is no better way to get into the festive mood than with a lineup of Christmas movies. Whether you are a fan of timeless classics, romantic comedies, or action-packed thrillers, this collection of seven holiday films is guaranteed to bring joy, laughter and the occasional gasp to your holiday celebrations. Home Alone (1990) Nothing screams Christmas nostalgia quite like Home Alone. Directed by Chris Columbus, this beloved comedy tells the story of Kevin McCallister, a mischievous boy accidentally left behind as his family jets off to Paris for the holidays. Played by Macaulay Culkin, Kevin turns his Chicago home into a fortress to outsmart two bumbling burglars, the “Wet Bandits”. With its laugh-out-loud antics and touching moments, Home Alone is the quintessential Christmas classic that never gets old.

Elf (2003) Will Ferrell shines as Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves, in this hilarious and heartwarming comedy directed by Jon Favreau. When Buddy discovers his true identity, he ventures to New York City to reconnect with his biological father. Along the way, he spreads Christmas cheer in the most unexpected places. With its whimsical humour and feel-good message, Elf is a movie for everyone to enjoy.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) Set against a snowy Chicago backdrop, this romantic comedy features Sandra Bullock as Lucy, a lonely transit worker who becomes entwined in the lives of a quirky family after saving a man she secretly admires. As Lucy unexpectedly finds love with his brother, the film beautifully captures the spirit of family, forgiveness and holiday magic. While You Were Sleeping is a cosy, heartwarming choice for a quiet Christmas evening.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) Jim Carrey brings Dr. Seuss’s beloved character to life in this live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The Grinch, a grumpy recluse, plans to ruin Christmas for the Whos of Whoville. However, his journey takes a heartwarming turn when he discovers the true meaning of the season. With its stunning visuals and Carrey’s unforgettable performance, this movie is a must-watch for fans of whimsical holiday tales.

Violent Night (2023) For those who prefer a thrilling twist to their holiday films, Violent Night is an action-packed delight. David Harbour stars as Santa Claus, who becomes an unlikely hero when a group of mercenaries takes a wealthy family hostage on Christmas Eve. Blending humour, suspense and unexpected heart, this movie redefines the holiday genre with its bold storytelling.