Shin-hye and Jae-young star in fantasy romance drama

PARK Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young are set to take the lead roles in the upcoming fantasy romance drama The Judge from Hell. In this intriguing tale, Shin-hye will portray Kang Bit-na, a demon from the depths of hell who has inhabited the body of a judge.

While possessing both beauty and an elite background, Bit-na’s true identity remains concealed as she embarks on a mission to punish those individuals who show no remorse despite being responsible for the deaths of others.

Her duty is to dispatch them to hell by eliminating them. Jae-young will bring to life Han Da-on, a compassionate detective assigned to the violent crimes unit.

Beyond his caring and gentle nature, Da-on possesses remarkable observational skills, making him a sharp and perceptive police officer. The character, however, harbours a deep secret known only to himself.

Fans of both actors will be eagerly anticipating its premiere, scheduled for early this year.