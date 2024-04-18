Shinee duo renews contracts with SM

KIM KI-BUM (Key) and Lee Min-ho have extended their partnership with SM Entertainment. The renewal of their contracts, announced last week, underscores the trust they have in the agency.

In their statement, Kim and Lee expressed gratitude for the support of SM throughout their journey as part of Shinee. They look forward to leveraging this continued collaboration to explore new artistic avenues and deliver their best to their fans.

SM Entertainment echoed this sentiment, expressing delight in the ongoing relationship with Kim and Lee. It pledged full support for the duo, both as integral members of Shinee and in their solo endeavours. Since their debut with Shinee in 2008, Kim and Lee have been an integral part of the SM family.