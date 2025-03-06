Remembering sacrifices of forgotten war heroes

PETALING JAYA: While it is well known that Malaysia and Indonesia share a long and sometimes uneasy relationship, not many people are aware that lives were lost during the insurgency at the height of the Confrontation period in Malaysia’s early post-independence years.

The Malaysian Armed Forces Chinese Veterans Association (Macva) said this episode remains a relatively underexplored part of the country’s history, often downplayed or omitted by mainstream accounts.

The association added that had Indonesia’s first president Sukarno remained in power, the Confrontation might have escalated further, posing serious challenges for a young Malaysia still establishing itself as a nation.

“Something happened in Indonesia, which was then under Sukarno’s control. Then came a coup d’état. Sukarno was overthrown, and the entire regime collapsed.

“I believe God saved Malaysia. It was a critical time,” said Lt-Kol (Rtd) Dr Liew Ngoh Chin.

“When we talk about this part of history, you won’t find it in academic books.

“In fact, many university historians aren’t even aware of the incident,” said Liew, author of Memoirs – Malaya and Borneo at War (Memoirs 2)”, published by Macva, during the book’s launch at M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

The book is a sequel to the association’s first publication, Memoirs of the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans (Memoirs 1), released in 2020. Both books document the experiences of armed forces personnel during some of the country’s most challenging times.

Also present were Macva president Lt-Kol (Rtd) Wong Ah Jit, better known as A.J. Wong and his predecessor Kapt (Rtd) Datuk Lee Kwang Lock.

Lee said he hopes the publications will raise awareness among Malaysians, especially the younger generation, about the sacrifices made by armed forces veterans in defending the nation’s sovereignty.

“These two books were produced to create awareness. Especially for the younger generation. Imagine if your generation isn’t aware, what about future generations?

“If we don’t publicise it, the public won’t know or understand what we’ve been through, especially now that things are so peaceful,” he said.

Lee added that Macva also aims to highlight the contributions of non-Malay veterans, in a bid to encourage greater participation from non-Malays in the armed forces.

“I was in charge of the Recruit Training Centre in Johor from 2004 to 2007. Every intake, we would get 700 recruits. If I got one or two Chinese to join the Navy, it was a blessing. As for Indians, we had maybe three or four. Too few non-Malays are joining the armed forces. That’s the sad part.

“There’s nothing wrong with joining the army; we know, because we’ve lived that life. It’s a good life. Not rich, but comfortable,” he added.

Wong expressed hope that historians would now take note of the events left out of the nation’s official narrative, and that these stories may one day be included in history textbooks.

Sunday’s Memoirs 2 book launch drew nearly a thousand attendees, including army veterans, their families and military enthusiasts.