LONDON: Malaysia is forging strategic partnerships with international educational institutions and industry players, including those from the United Kingdom (UK), to develop a regionally recognised certification and centre of excellence for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government aims not only to produce skilled workers but also to position Malaysia as a credible TVET training and certification reference centre for the ASEAN region.

“To meet the demands of the ASEAN market, we have the ASEAN TVET Council, which we will activate not only for recognition purposes but also to attract students from ASEAN countries to pursue their studies at TVET institutions in Malaysia, without compromising opportunities for Malaysian students,” he said.

He said this after delivering a keynote address on TVET at University College London (UCL) here on Monday, which was attended by senior lecturers and students from the institution.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid added that he had engaged in discussions with several ASEAN ministers responsible for employment and regional cooperation on TVET development.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National TVET Committee, in his speech, said that Malaysia is prepared to become a global platform for producing world-class TVET talent, equipped to meet the demands of the industrial market.

“We are ready to lead, but we recognise that we cannot do it alone. We will achieve this through close collaboration with ASEAN, global partners, and Malaysians abroad who share the vision of building a skilled, competitive generation ready to face the future,” he said.

He also shared that student enrolment in TVET institutions rose to 436,285 last year, with 53.5 per cent of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders opting for TVET pathways.

He said this reflects a positive shift in public perception, as TVET is no longer seen as a second-choice option.

Ahmad Zahid also announced that Malaysia will host the 4th ASEAN TVET Council Regional Policy Dialogue this month, in conjunction with National TVET Day 2025.

Themed ‘TVET untuk Kemajuan Luar Bandar dan Serantau’ (TVET for Rural and Regional Development), the dialogue will bring together delegations from ASEAN, Australia, and Germany to explore how TVET can drive inclusive growth, empower youth, and develop rural communities, as well as foster innovation exchange, industry collaboration, and national transformation.