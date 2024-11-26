Showcasing sustainability through cirque arts

Held at the Sunway Lagoon Amphitheatre last weekend, the two-day festival showcased the artistry of internationally acclaimed performers, from former Cirque du Soleil stars to a finalist from Asia’s Got Talent who exemplify the pinnacle of cirque arts.

The festival’s highlights included the choreography of UniCircle Flow from Japan, a troupe known for its precision and innovative performances. Audiences were left in awe by the astonishing contortionist feats of Senayt Asefa from the UK, a performer renowned for her extraordinary flexibility and grace, and the emotionally charged aerial artistry of the Power Duo from the Philippines, whose performances combine strength, elegance and storytelling.

Adding to the spectacle was Malaysia’s very own Viva Circus, a modern physical arts performance troupe celebrated for its approach to contemporary cirque arts. Together, these talents showcased a dazzling display of skill, passion and creativity.

Beyond entertainment, the festival taught audiences about sustainability. Energy-efficient LED lighting illuminated the stage, complemented by multimedia graphics as a dynamic and visually stunning backdrop, reducing the reliance on printed materials.

The organisers prioritised natural ventilation over air conditioning, lowering energy usage while providing a comfortable and eco-friendly environment for attendees.

The event’s message resonated with attendees, especially children, who were inspired by the storyline of loving and protecting planet Earth. For many, the experience ignited a passion for sustainability and performing arts, combining entertainment with education in a meaningful way.

Milestone Production’s The Earth Symphony - Green Cirque Fest 2024 was a blend of art, advocacy and action, celebrating the beauty of our planet while committing to its protection.