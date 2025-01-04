Showing Raya’s meaning through short films

11 memorable mini epics that remind Malaysians what Aidilfitri is truly about

Diyanna learns that Raya is about memories, not just looks, in Raya Penuh Makna featuring Syafiq.

AS the nation immerses itself in the joys of the festive season, one thing is certain: Raya films are back and they are tugging on every heartstring. For many Malaysians, these annual short films are as much a part of Aidilfitri as ketupat and kuih lapis. From touching tales of reconciliation to joyful sing-alongs, comedic horror twists and even artificial intelligence (AI)-powered storytelling, brands have released Raya films that capture the magic of the season, each with its heartfelt message. Here is a look at the Raya films from select brands: Mr D.I.Y. – Raya Penuh Makna Homegrown retail giant Mr D.I.Y. offers a sweet and sentimental take on modern Raya pressures with Raya Penuh Makna. The five-minute short stars Syafiq Kyle in a cameo role, adding a touch of star power to this light-hearted tale about Diyanna, who avoids all her favourite foods to fit into her baju Raya until her grandmother reminds her what truly matters. The film blends humour and family warmth, making it a standout this season.

Petronas – Who Could That Be? Petronas’s 2025 Raya film Who Could That Be? is a heartwarming tale of rediscovery and reconnection. It follows Rafi, a young man returning from abroad who reluctantly visits a distant relative, only to be mistaken for a stranger. Set in Negeri Sembilan, the film beautifully captures Minangkabau heritage while exploring the emotional depth of Raya traditions, showing balik kampung is about rekindling bonds in the most unexpected ways. The film is available on Petronas’s YouTube and other social media channels.

Watsons – Raya Terunggul No Raya season is complete without a big-budget, star-studded film from Watsons. This year’s Raya Terunggul features a fusion of reality and fiction, where beloved characters such as Mami Jarum and Adnan Sempit come to life to guide a young woman Melati as she comes to terms with her mother’s new relationship.

Tropicana – Art of Tradition Tropicana’s Art of Tradition film touches on the importance of home and tradition. This poetic short reflects on Raya as a time to reconnect with culture, family and the meaning of home itself, a fitting sentiment from one of Malaysia’s largest property developers.

Lego – Main Bersama, Eratkan Silaturahim In an era dominated by screens, Lego Malaysia’s Main Bersama, Eratkan Silaturahim gently reminds families to unplug and reconnect through creative play. The web film tells the story of a grandfather who rekindles his bond with his grandchildren by inviting them to build a kampung scene out of Lego bricks, proving that even the smallest bricks can rebuild the biggest connections. The campaign encourages families to embrace Lego as a bonding activity during visits and open houses, something that lasts long after the packets are given out.

U Mobile – Suaraku U Mobile’s Suaraku is a moving Raya film that explores the bond between a father and his hearing-impaired daughter. Using AI text-to-video technology, the daughter bridges their communication gap in a heartfelt story about love, understanding and the power of innovation. The film premiered last Friday on U Mobile’s YouTube and other social media platforms, offering a unique blend of emotional storytelling and next-gen tech, capturing how modern tools can deepen traditional family ties during Raya.

Zus Coffee – Cerita Malam Raya Zus Coffee breaks tradition with a comedic horror short film titled Cerita Malam Raya, which captures the chaos of a family gathering-turned-ghost story. Featuring Luqman Podolski, Zeppo Youngsterz Crew and a musical twist by Faithful Music, the film celebrates the Malaysian tradition of sembang-sembang late into the night.

Caring Pharmacy – Syawal di Hati, Kenangan Abadi One of this year’s most emotionally resonant films comes from Caring Pharmacy. Syawal di Hati, Kenangan Abadi explores the impact of divorce on children through the story of two separated siblings. A ripped painting becomes a powerful metaphor for their torn bond and eventual healing. The film features artwork by Malaysian savant autistic artist ArtJamila, who also designed Caring’s Raya green packets. These limited-edition packets reflect the brand’s focus on emotional healing and community through the power of art.

Spritzer – Raya Lebih Bermakna – Mana Adam? Spritzer Sparkling’s short film Raya Lebih Bermakna – Mana Adam? starts with a frantic mother searching for her son on Raya morning, but quickly evolves into a poignant message about how we express love. Featuring Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, Naim Daniel and Zara Zya, the film reminds viewers that actions often speak louder than words.

Proton – Raya 2025 Short Film Proton returns with a 27-minute Raya epic directed by Pekin Ibrahim. The film stars Que Haidar and Azwan Ali in a family drama laced with themes of miscommunication, reconciliation and the power of forgiveness, all while subtly showcasing the Proton e.MAS 7, the automaker’s latest electric vehicle and current best-selling model in its class.