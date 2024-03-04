Silver screen inspired

Chanel looks to classic French cinema for handbag campaign

WHEN Claude Lelouch’s A Man and A Woman graced the silver screen in 1966, it was not just a run-of-the-mill romantic caper but a visual masterpiece that captured the essence of love, passion and style.

This iconic French romantic drama did not just tell a story – it painted a picture, a vivid tapestry of emotions, set against the timeless backdrop of Deauville and the French Riviera. Now, decades later, Chanel draws inspiration from this cinematic gem to create a handbag campaign that pays homage to the film’s enduring style and elegance.

Perfect pairing Just as Anouk Aimée and Jean-Louis Trintignant brought Anne and Jean-Louis to life on screen, Chanel’s campaign features the screen charisma of Penélope Cruz and Brad Pitt. Cruz, a long-time admirer of A Man and A Woman, finds herself stepping into the shoes of Anne, the independent and stylish widow. Pitt, on the other hand, embodies the spirit of Jean-Louis, a dashing race car driver with a heart of gold. Together, they recreate the original film’s magic, not as actors, but as a man and woman lost in a world of luxury and romance.

Ideal backdrop With its charming seaside allure and rich history, Deauville serves as the ideal setting for Chanel’s campaign. This picturesque town, intimately linked to the House of Chanel, echoes the film’s romantic atmosphere, transporting viewers back to a time of classic elegance and timeless beauty. From the deserted beaches to the luxurious hotels, every frame of the campaign oozes sophistication and style, reminiscent of the film’s lush cinematography.

Witness to love At the heart of Chanel’s campaign lies the iconic handbag, a symbol of luxury, elegance and allure. Just as Anne and Jean-Louis’s love story unfolds, the handbag bears witness to their journey, from their chance encounter presumably at the Deauville boarding school to their passionate reunion on the sun-kissed beach. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the handbag epitomises Chanel’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, making it the perfect companion for every modern-day Anne and Jean-Louis.