Silver screen inspired

WHEN Claude Lelouch’s A Man and A Woman graced the silver screen in 1966, it was not just a run-of-the-mill romantic caper but a visual masterpiece that captured the essence of love, passion and style.
This iconic French romantic drama did not just tell a story – it painted a picture, a vivid tapestry of emotions, set against the timeless backdrop of Deauville and the French Riviera. Now, decades later, Chanel draws inspiration from this cinematic gem to create a handbag campaign that pays homage to the film’s enduring style and elegance.
Perfect pairing
Just as Anouk Aimée and Jean-Louis Trintignant brought Anne and Jean-Louis to life on screen, Chanel’s campaign features the screen charisma of Penélope Cruz and Brad Pitt. Cruz, a long-time admirer of A Man and A Woman, finds herself stepping into the shoes of Anne, the independent and stylish widow. Pitt, on the other hand, embodies the spirit of Jean-Louis, a dashing race car driver with a heart of gold. Together, they recreate the original film’s magic, not as actors, but as a man and woman lost in a world of luxury and romance.
Ideal backdrop
With its charming seaside allure and rich history, Deauville serves as the ideal setting for Chanel’s campaign. This picturesque town, intimately linked to the House of Chanel, echoes the film’s romantic atmosphere, transporting viewers back to a time of classic elegance and timeless beauty. From the deserted beaches to the luxurious hotels, every frame of the campaign oozes sophistication and style, reminiscent of the film’s lush cinematography.
Witness to love
At the heart of Chanel’s campaign lies the iconic handbag, a symbol of luxury, elegance and allure. Just as Anne and Jean-Louis’s love story unfolds, the handbag bears witness to their journey, from their chance encounter presumably at the Deauville boarding school to their passionate reunion on the sun-kissed beach. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the handbag epitomises Chanel’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, making it the perfect companion for every modern-day Anne and Jean-Louis.
Match made in heaven
Chanel’s homage to A Man and A Woman is a celebration of fashion’s enduring love affair with cinema. From the elegant ensembles worn by Cruz and Pitt to the meticulously curated accessories, every element of the campaign pays tribute to the film’s iconic style. With the monochrome palette, and timeless chic, Chanel expertly blends the worlds of fashion and film into a mesmerising visual experience.